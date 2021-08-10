Watch The Meditative-Like Ritual The Blue Angels Go Through Before Every Flight Demo

Sometimes fast, sometimes slow, Kesselring moves through his various radio calls in a unique form of soothing pilot speak, much of which is difficult for an outsider to interpret, but the team members know exactly what his instructions mean as Kesselring carefully walks them through what he calls a planned “Delta High Show” practice. Delta formation is the team’s signature six-plane arrowhead formation.

The seemingly strange dialect spoken by the Blue Angels boss is not unique to Kesselring, it has been handed down throughout the decades and is learned by each new commanding officer that calls the elite squadron their own.

“A little pullllll” continues Kesselring — who took command of the team for the 2020 season — as he imagines going up and over the top of a loop. The camera cuts to his hand on his blue flight suit as he squeezes imaginary throttle inputs. “Easing more powerrr,” he says, as his hand mimics throttling back the twin General Electric F414 engines of the Super Hornet. The timing and calls endorse what the team knows is coming in the show. His voice is exactly as they will hear it on the radio once in the cockpit. They are all in the moment, getting themselves “in the bubble.”