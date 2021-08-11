Veteran S-3 Viking Crewman Breaks Down Everything Happening In This E-2 Hawkeye Carrier Launch Video

While viewing this short 10-minute and 46-second video, listen carefully to the words spoken. As you listen to those words, focus on the tones, the sounds, the attitudes, and the motive-power of what occurs when a naval aircraft makes its way from one point to the other across the flight deck of a bustling US Navy aircraft carrier. You are about to get a glimpse into a most incredible relationship that has been built on a 100-year-long foundation of ideas, of mishaps, of the loss of great men, and of late, women. A relationship also built of blood, sweat, and untold oceans of tears, resolve, trust—deep, deep trust—love of the profession, attention to detail, and devotion to the safety and care of fellow shipmates.

I have never flown in a Grumman E-2C Hawkeye . I have, however, flown many hours in the S-3 Viking . One day, on the way out to my own aircraft, I followed the crew of a Hawkeye who were also launching from the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71). With their permission, I took a moment to peek inside of this incredible airborne early warning (AEW) stalwart of Naval Aviation that has been flying since October of 1960. I am certainly not qualified to tell the story of this video from their perspective. I am, however, still able to remember the complexity, the intensity, the adrenalin, and the variety of emotions this crew is experiencing after having done so myself over 200 times.

This video is a tale told many times every day somewhere on the oceans of the world. A short, simple story of the movement of a machine and the men and women trying to safely make their way through well-orchestrated chaos while maintaining control of their aircraft and of themselves. While a video, it is mostly about spoken words—primarily the pilot’s monologue—over the ICS (Inter Communications System). The words are simple. But they are words designed to keep the crewmembers, who are a captive audience sitting in the back of the aircraft, aware of each movement and choreographed event that occurs, from the removal of chocks and chains to the separation of aircraft from the aircraft carrier.

It really is a dance. Mostly described as a ballet. But I think we think only of the movements of the flight deck crews and aircraft. No. The dance is also in the cockpit and back-seat aircrew positions. It is in the head of the pilot sitting upfront having to pirouette through years of training and checklists and procedures. It is in the cognitively processed verbalizations spoken through a routine connection from one brain to others—from one who sees to the others who cannot.

Okay, so the first thing you see is how the video is being shot from a GoPro camera attached to the helmet of the E-2C’s pilot sitting on the left side of the cockpit. Immediately obvious and a little disconcerting is the windscreen full of Super Hornet. Between the stubby nose of the Hawkeye and the sharp leading edges of the F/A-18E's right-wing and stores’ pylons, a brilliantly colored “yellow shirt” flight deck plane director stands ready to initiate the dance. The first thing the pilot tells his captive, unseeing audience in the back of the Hawkeye is that the carrier’s yellow shirt has taken over from the squadron’s brown-shirted plane captain and has sent the brown shirt and possibly a squadron green-shirt (maintenance personnel) under the aircraft to “break down” the chains and pull the wheel chocks holding the E-2 to the flight deck. Once removed, and if the carrier deck is moving a lot due to the state of the sea, the backseaters’ stomachs might feel like that moment you first step out onto the ice with a pair of ice skates you haven’t worn since that winter a hundred years ago. Note the flow of the yellow shirt's arms. This may or may not be the first launch of the day. But the Hawkeye is almost always first to get airborne. Back in my day, the S-3 tended to join her on one of the four catapults. The E-2, once at altitude, would paint an aerial picture for the carrier battle group while the Viking would paint a surface picture. Today, in the absence of the S-3, the Hawkeye is the only aircraft in the carrier air wing with a powerful airborne radar capable of surveilling huge geographical swathes, which the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) now relies on to paint both the much-needed air and sea pictures.

USN The cabin of the E-2 Hawkeye.

I hope you catch the sometimes-jovial, sometimes-salty comments of the crew throughout the video. These guys and gals have clearly been doing this same type of flight for a long time (as you’ll hear). They are fighting boredom. They are fighting fatigue that comes with repetition and boredom—regardless of how many hours they may have slept. They are fighting a mental malaise of sorts that can kill all of them, and potentially many more on the flight deck, in an "aircraft carrier second." The simplest thing can go wrong and might have gone wrong seven times before without sparking an emotion. But now, on its eighth occurrence, it will set one of the crew off on a brief ICS-tirade. The humor and anger are personality-driven. As with life all over our planet, we have and encounter all kinds of personalities. But there are those uncanny individuals who navigate the US Navy’s version of Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day with a strong sense of humor, dragging a reluctant smile out of even the sourest of sailors. It is these individuals who are the genuine heroes of the global war against boredom. Our pilot in this video is one such great soul. Then it happens. The pilot is instructed to release the brakes and the yellow shirt does the unthinkable—something that made my heart run up into my throat the first time I saw this video: he directs the Hawkeye forward! Holy shit! They’re already parked danger-close to the Hornet. IT’S DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF THEM! After my heart rate slowed to a reasonable rate and migrated back into my chest, I had to take into account that neither of the front-seaters made any protest, but simply complied with the yellow shirt's directional commands. THIS is an aircraft carrier flight deck! As the E-2 creeps forward, the yellow shirt’s hands don’t demand the pilot put on the brakes to prevent the crunching of the two very expensive aircraft. Instead, he circles his hands then starts pushing the air back at the Hawkeye. What the…? Here is the second ‘holy shit!’ moment: as nonchalantly as if the pilot just ordered a double Frappuccino at Starbucks, he describes for the backseaters how he is being told to back the aircraft up. I had no earthly idea—even after four years on sea duty on three aircraft carriers—that an E-2 could go backward on its own! And I’m not the only one who is surprised. Narratively, the pilot points out that some of the flight deck crew were as dumbfounded as I. But everything is planned for on a carrier’s flight deck. Obviously, even with that cute side mirror, the pilots can’t see a damn thing when backing up. The yellow shirt, too, has limited vision and is relying on others to assist, providing a watchful eye from key locations around the aircraft, ready to signal an immediate stop. It is kinda funny, however, as they continue to be directed backward, how the crew comments on how long and far the aircraft is being sent in that awkward direction. Now, let me highlight something the pilot says here, perhaps the most critical of the vocalizations offered throughout his monologue: he tells the crew that they “are backing off of Cat 2; looking like we’re going to Cat 1.” The backseaters may have been made aware of where their aircraft was parked during the briefing in the Ready Room. This awareness would be reinforced when they came up onto the flight deck and walked to the aircraft. However, once they’ve climbed inside the cocoon-like fuselage of the Hawkeye and begin to conduct their individual preflights, equipment power-up, and operational checks, their very limited view and very limited perspective of a rapidly changing outside world only contribute to the depletion of their positional and situational awareness. Once, with our very whiny auxiliary power unit yelling insults into the night air, I was so engrossed in my internal avionics-tunnel preflight, which consisted primarily of watching our maintenance guys swapping out broken “black” boxes, I completely missed the fact that my aircraft had been towed from the bow to just behind the waist catapult jet-blast deflectors (JBD) on the angle-deck.

USN An E-2C taxis on the USS Harry S. Truman.

So the pilot reminds them where they are and where they are probably going. This is so important in the event of an emergency. If you’ve seen any of the videos of aircraft crashes on aircraft carrier flight decks, routes of escape can quickly be marginalized and an unaware backseater needs to know precisely what is going on around them and exactly where they are in order to effect a successful egress and escape. For example, if I’m told we’re passing the carrier’s island to our right on the way to the bow catapults and an aircraft on Cat 3 explodes, engulfing my airplane in, initially, superficial flames, I know a ground egress through the S-3’s crew hatch (on the right front of the aircraft) will have me running in the direction of the island. Once at the island, I can then get behind it to protect myself from the conflagration, finish wetting my pants, and then, possibly, participate in fighting the fires as all good sailors should do. Another thing I want you to notice is that life doesn’t stop for the rest of the crew while the aircraft is taxiing to a catapult. Notice how a backseater asks the front seaters for some sort of input information, probably the GPS/Inertial Navigation System. Then notice, in the midst of the aircraft not only backing up, but backing to the left, which is swinging the nose of the aircraft to the right, how easily the right seat pilot complies with the request. Tons and tons of things are all going on at once, on the flight deck as well as in the minds of these crewmembers, yet their training, mental acuity, and professionalism allow them to perform layers of tasks in what is the genuine definition of “multi-tasking.” Such amazing souls.

“Coming forward now. Heading straight toward the catapult one JBD… right turn, slightly more right turn heading toward an elevator. I’ve got a jet off to the right turning, so we’re going to get some exhaust…” This pilot is brilliant. He is describing even the smallest adjustments to the direction of the aircraft. “Getting a left turn setting us up for catapult one… we, upfront, are now crossing the JBD.” Now, there are two reasons why the pilot has made this important statement about crossing the “JBD” or Jet Blast Deflector—the large plate-like structure that rises behind an aircraft during launch to deflect the blast from its engines or propellers away from everything behind it. Think of it as a threshold point. Not quite a point-of-no-return, but an important escalation of flight crew awareness.

USN The JBD is a huge slab of steel that flips up from being flush with the deck so as to block an aircraft's dangerous exhaust during launch.

First, crossing the JBD is a signal for the mindset to change, particularly the mindset of the crew in the back. It is a warning to finish up what you are doing, store those items that may become FOD in the cockpit (Foreign Object Debris—or what, essentially, could become a missile when your aircraft goes from zero to 120 knots in two to three seconds), and adjust your thinking to the potentially life-threatening catapult launch. I’m not sure what happens in the back of the E-2, so let me tell you what I would be doing at this point in the S-3: -INCOS tray (essentially a computer keyboard): stowed up and locked. -Body position: adjust to ensure I’m in the proper body position (although I should already be there) should we have to eject. -Harness: locked. -Shoulder straps/leg straps: pull, ensuring they are as tight as I can stand (ejection seat-slap can break a femur). -Helmet visor: down. -Flight gloves: on, if they aren’t already. The Nomex flight suit and gloves will protect an aircrew member from flash fire or the rocket motor of a simultaneously firing ejection seat. -ICS control: switch from hot mic to push-to-talk so when the aircraft goes to full throttle, the engine noise won’t bleed into my boom mic and over the ICS creating unnecessary confusion and noise in the cockpit at one of the most critical moments in aircraft carrier aviation. -Mouth: shut. They don’t need any unnecessary talking in their helmets. -Ears: wide open to listen (listening, intently, to the front seaters talk through checklists, weight boards, wing unfolding). The second reason why it is so important for the pilot to announce that the aircraft is crossing the JBD is that it might accidentally be raised as the aircraft is passing over it. JBDs are very quick, powerful, hydraulically actuated hunks of steel that will easily slice the fragile aluminum skin of an aircraft in half, rupturing fuel tanks as well as human flesh. Sadly, I have heard several stories of JBDs being lowered on unaware flight deck crew.

USN E-2 moving into launch position aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“Here is our weight board person… weight board person should be showing us a five, four, zero, zero… zero. I see it; I like it.” The flight deck catapult weight board. It can kill you. It has killed. As a SENSO (Sensor Operator) in the S-3, I didn’t care about calculating the weight of my aircraft prior to launch. That’s that pilot shit that pilots do. Besides, I’m shitty at math. But I am deeply invested in knowing what our weight is and hearing my front seaters acknowledge that they see those exact numbers on the weight board. Notice I said front seaters—plural. Both of them need to agree that the aircraft carrier’s catapult crewmember has dialed in the correct weight (as the E-2's right-seat pilot did). If the weight is too high, the power of the steam catapult may rip the nose gear off. If it’s too low, then the odds are very good that as the aircraft reaches the end-of-the-bow or angle deck, it is going swimming.

USN A green shirt showing the weight board for an aircraft about to launch.