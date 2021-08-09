Japan Wants To Detect Incoming Hypersonic Missiles With Unmanned Aircraft

The Japanese Ministry of Defense is considering using unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with infrared sensors to provide early warning of potential attacks on the country by hypersonic missiles. Recent reports from the country indicate that the drone-based detection system has been proposed as one response to high-speed weapons developments in China and Russia and specifically to counter a new class of ballistic missiles carrying hypersonic glide vehicles. According to a story on the website of the Sankei Shinbun daily, the Japanese Ministry of Defense announced the plan on August 7 as part of what the newspaper described as Tokyo’s “rush to develop capabilities to counter the development of hypersonic weapons.”

CHINESE INTERNET The Chinese Dongfeng-17 (DF-17) hypersonic weapon was displayed to the public for the first time in October 2019 during the National Day Parade in Beijing.

The same report notes that the unmanned aerial vehicles would be equipped with an undisclosed but existing infrared detection system originally designed to identify ballistic missile attacks, “technology verification” of which was apparently completed in 2019. The “small infrared sensor” would be carried aloft by a drone that would “operate in an airspace closer to the enemy” and which would be able to remain aloft for long periods. The problem of detecting a hypersonic missile attack early enough to respond with any chance of success is one of increasing urgency, as more countries embark on the development of this class of weapon.

Traveling at speeds of Mach 5 or above, hypersonic weapons fly at velocities broadly similar to ballistic missiles, but unlike them, they do not follow a predictable ballistic trajectory and are able to maneuver as they head toward their target, making them harder both to detect and to defeat by kinetic means. “The maneuverability and low flight altitude of hypersonic weapons could challenge existing detection and defense systems,” a Congressional Research Service report on hypersonic missile defense stated in June this year. “For example, most terrestrial-based radars cannot detect hypersonic weapons until late in the weapon’s flight due to line-of-sight limitations of radar detection. This leaves minimal time for a defender to launch interceptors that could neutralize an inbound weapon.”

GAO A schematic diagram showing a notional hypersonic glide vehicle flight profile compared to that of a traditional ballistic missile. Also shown is the flight path of a low-flying air-breathing hypersonic cruise missile.

The Japanese drone-based detection system would involve “multiple” UAVs continuously monitoring the airspace and transmitting their collected data to ground stations. The type of drone, or drones, envisaged for this surveillance mission are not specified, but unmanned aircraft is an area that the Japanese military is increasingly investing in, after an admittedly slow start. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force, for example, has ordered three RQ-4B Global Hawk Block 30 high-altitude surveillance drones, the first of which took to the air in Palmdale, California, in April this year. Able to fly at an altitude of up to 60,000ft and conduct sorties lasting more than 32 hours, the RQ-4 would be a suitable candidate for hypersonic missile detection, but a fleet of three vehicles would likely struggle to provide the degree of coverage required.

Northrop Grumman Japan’s second RQ-4B Global Hawk, which made its first flight on June 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has been working on UAVs intended to detect hostile ballistic missiles, which could include those carrying boost-glide vehicles. The agency has conducted airborne sensor tests using specially configured MQ-9 drones, equipped with infrared tracking sensors and lasers, and precision tracking and discrimination algorithms. In one MDA trial, which took place off Hawaii in 2016, a pair of MQ-9s detected and tracked a ballistic missile target during a test in the Pacific.

MDA A pair of experimental MQ-9s adapted with additional sensors for the missile detection mission.

In all likelihood, this kind of ability to detect and track high-speed threats and triangulate them is a similar model to what Japan is now envisaging. However, using two drones, at least, is a prerequisite of this type of scenario, in order to combine data from their sensors to create a stereo track and geolocate the threat. At the same time, two aircraft or more geographically separated drones would have to be airborne at all times to ensure coverage. Nevertheless, there is clearly potential for Japan to leverage at least some of this research and capability with the help of the United States, to help meet its own emerging requirements.

While there are also air-breathing hypersonic weapons at least under development, the primary concern for Japan appears to be boost-glide vehicles. The Sankei Shinbun daily specifically outlines the Chinese DF-17 and the Russian Avangard as threats that require new detection techniques. The DF-17 uses a ballistic missile to boost an unpowered DF-ZF hypersonic boost-glide vehicle to well over Mach 5 before the vehicle continues on a maneuvering path through the atmosphere to its target. This is a weapon that The War Zone has discussed in depth in the past. The Avangard similarly uses a ballistic missile to propel a hypersonic boost-glide vehicle to the appropriate altitude and speed, before it embarks on its terminal phase of flight, but, so far, at least, it’s limited to silo-launch, while the DF-17 employs a road-mobile wheeled launcher. The Avangard is known to carry a nuclear warhead, and the same option is thought to be available to the DF-17, alongside a conventional option. Both these weapons could reach targets in Japan.

Russian Ministry of Defense Launch of an Avangard missile.