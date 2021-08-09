Watch This 2021 Ford Bronco Play Chase Car For A U-2 Dragon Lady Spy Plane

Just over a week ago, a video emerged showing U.S. Air Force personnel apparently using a 2021 Ford Bronco as a chase vehicle for a U-2 Dragon Lady spy plane. While the new Bronco may be the 'hottest car' in America, it is a far cry from the kinds of vehicles the service typically uses to help pilots flying U-2s, which are notoriously finicky and even potentially dangerous to land, get back down on the ground. Since the clip appeared online, readers have been asking us about it, and here is what we have been able to find out.

Rob Holland Ultimate Airshows capture A screengrab from a video shot from a 2021 Ford Bronco speeding down the runway behind a low-flying U-2 Dragon Lady spy plane.

USAF A TU-2S Dragon Lady at Beale Air Force Base in California.