RQ-4 Global Hawk Drone Crashes Just Outside Of Grand Forks Air Force Base

The U.S. Air Force has lost one of its RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drones in an accident just outside Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The unmanned aerial system crashed earlier today, with no injuries reported on the ground.

According to Air Force officials, the Global Hawk was returning from a sortie this morning when it came down in a field on the 2700 block of 27th Avenue Northeast, around 4 miles north of Grand Forks Air Force Base, at around 7:00 am local time. A fire on the ground was extinguished and work to recover the drone is reportedly ongoing, with Sheriff's deputies, Air Force staff, and members of the North Dakota Highway Patrol at the scene of the incident.