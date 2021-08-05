A-10 Warthogs Fly From A Michigan Highway

U.S. Air Force A-10C Warthog attack jets have been operating from a strip of highway in Michigan today as part of a unique road-operations drill, the first time this has been done in the United States, at least as far back as anyone can remember. The event, which also involves C-146A Wolfhound special operations transports, is part of a renewed focus on dispersed operations, which would be expected to play a central role in any future peer conflict. You can read more about this unique training event in The War Zone's initial reporting ahead of this exercise. Videos posted online today by the Michigan Air National Guard's 127th Wing and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) show A-10s and C-146s landing on and taking off from a stretch of the Michigan State Highway M-32 near Alpena. The highway was expected to be closed off to traffic for five hours to allow the A-10s and C-146s to operate there. The drills are being organized by the Michigan Air National Guard and are taking place as part of the wider Exercise Northern Strike 21-2.

Michigan Department of Transportation capture An A-10 Warthog on Michigan State Highway M-32.

In addition to the A-10Cs from the 127th Wing, which is stationed at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, personnel from the active-duty 355th Wing, based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, are also taking part in the highway drills. The C-146As, meanwhile, come from the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) at Duke Field in Florida. The Michigan State Highway M-32 is well placed for these activities, being just around the corner from the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which is also being used to support Northern Strike 21-2.

It also makes sense for the Michigan Air National Guard to be running the highway portion of the exercise, since its 107th Fighter Squadron has accumulated plenty of experience in these kinds of austere operations during successive deployments from highways in Estonia. As we have explored in the past, there is renewed interest within the Air Force, as a whole, in using austere airstrips, as a way of reducing reliance on potentially vulnerable established airbases, of the kinds that would likely be prime targets in any major peer conflict in Europe or the Pacific. During the Cold War, of course, flying from highways and other improvised locations had been a fundamental part of how the A-10 was expected to survive in a high-threat environment in central Europe. All told, while seeing these jets, and other Air Force aircraft, operate from a closed-off portion of a U.S. highway might seem like something of a novelty, the continuing changes to the Air Force's concepts of operations mean that they could well become a more common feature of Stateside exercises in the future. Contact the author: thomas@thedrive.com