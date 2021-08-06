Curious Mission Flown Over The Baltic Sea By U.S. Air Force Nuke Sniffing Plane

The U.S. Air Force's lone WC-135W Constant Phoenix "nuke sniffer" aircraft flew an unusual mission over the Baltic Sea today. This plane is typically used to collect air samples to monitor for spikes in radiation levels in the atmosphere, but can also be employed after nuclear weapon tests and atomic accidents to help glean more information about those events and track the potential spread of dangerous radioactive material. The WC-135W, which has the serial number 61-2667, carried out the flight, using the callsign Jake 21, from RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom, according to flight tracking data from ADS-B Exchange. Constant Phoenix aircraft have regularly used Mildenhall, which also routinely supports operations involving the Air Force's family of RC-135 intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, as a staging point missions in Europe for years.

ADS-B Exchange The route taken by the WC-135W Constant Phoenix, serial number 61-2667, during its mission today, according to data from ADS-B Exchange.

USAF A photo of 61-2667, a WC-135W Constant Phoenix aircraft.

USAF via FOIA Established forward operating bases (FOB) and forward operation locations (FOL) for Constant Phoenix operations, as of 2010. Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, where these jets have been based, is listed here as their Main Operating Base (MOB).

The aircraft flew east over The Netherlands, Germany, and then Poland, before turning north into the Baltic Sea. Once there, it then flew a pattern over the water, before returning the way it had come. Online flight tracking data indicates that at least a portion of the plane flew for at least a time over the Baltic Sea at relatively low altitudes between 5,000 and 6,000 feet. The jet cruised at between 20,000 and 30,000 feet on its way to and from the area.

ADS-B Exchange's data also shows that 61-2667 had left its home base at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska on July 28 and arrived at Mildenhall on July 31. The aircraft does not appear to have flown any other sorties before the one today since touching down in the United Kingdom. It's unclear what the purpose of this Constant Phoenix sortie over the Baltic Sea today was. The War Zone has reached out to 16th Air Force, which includes the Air Force Technical Applications Center (AFTAC), for more information. Personnel from AFTAC, a highly secretive organization, are the ones that actually operate the sensor systems on the WC-135W. The center's primary mission is to help ensure that parties to the 1963 Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty are still abstaining from above-ground nuclear testing, though, as already noted, it monitors for various other kinds of nuclear events, as well. Observers on social media were quick to point out recent activity in the region involving two nuclear-powered Russian vessels that might have been related to this flight, but this seems unlikely in both cases. The sortie does come nearly a week after the Russian Navy's Oscar-II class nuclear guided-missile submarine Orel broke down while transiting out of the Baltic Sea into the North Sea via Denmark's Great Belt strait. “It is always worrying when a vessel of this type has problems with propulsion," Major Elisabeth Eikeland, a spokesperson for the Norweigan Armed Forces' Joint Headquarters, told The Barents Observer after the incident.

ROYAL DANISH NAVY THIRD SQUADRON VIA FACEBOOK The Russian Navy's Oscar-II class nuclear guided-missile submarine Orel after its apparent break down off the coast of Denmark.

Still, while the Russian Navy, like the Soviet Navy before it, is also no stranger to serious accidents involving nuclear-powered submarines, there is no indication one way or another that an issue with Orel's reactor was in any way a factor or that there was any release of radiation, and the submarine was ultimately able to continue on its way under its own power after the still-unexplained loss of propulsion. It is also worth pointing out that, while 61-2667 had arrived in the United Kingdom the day after the boat's break down, the aircraft had already been headed to Mildenhall days before that occurred. The aircraft's route also took it over the Baltic Sea well to the northeast of the Great Belt. Sevmorput, one of just four nuclear-powered cargo ships ever built and the only one still in service, has also been observed on online ship tracking software sailing in the Gulf of Finland recently. In November 2020, Vyacheslav Ruksha, head of the Northern Sea Route Directorate at Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom, disclosed that the ship was headed for dry dock in St. Petersburg after one of its four propellers broke for unknown reasons while it was sailing off the coast of Angola earlier in the year.

Kinburn via Wikimedia Sevmorput in the Baltic Sea in February 2020.