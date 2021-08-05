Kratos Says Secret "Off-Board Sensing Station" Unmanned Aircraft Will Be Transformative

While Kratos is now the only contractor to have publicly discussed the OBSS program, Inside Defense reported earlier this year that the AFRL aimed to award $18 million in contracts this month to two companies for a “one-year base effort,” with one company to potentially be awarded a $31.5 million, 15-month option effort following this initial contract. The Department of Defense's SOO abstract states that any viable platforms to stem from the program will be ultimately owned by the U.S. government. "The Government envisions future variants that will be built from a common, Government-owned system architecture," the abstract reads. "The ability to develop future variants from the common architecture will allow the Government to rapidly adapt to changing requirements."

It’s not certain just how this OBSS aircraft will be used, or even what type of aircraft it will be, but judging from its name, any UAVs that come out of the program could be used as distributed sensing platforms. The Air Force has been moving towards using distributed sensor networks as part of its wider Advanced Battle Management System initiative. In such a framework, unmanned platforms of various types could be used to gather battlefield intelligence in high threat areas, and relay that information to other assets or command centers who can then act on it or share it with other forces.

The OBSS platform could even potentially serve as a stand-in sensor for other assets operating outside of the reach of enemy air defenses. The Pentagon is developing a variety of new long-range missiles and other weaponry that are networked, meaning an aircraft or other asset can fire them from well outside of the range of the defense networks that protect their intended target or even target area, and then “hand-off” targeting duties to other systems operating within that contested territory. Even the weapons themselves can be networked together and would benefit from such assistance. It's possible that attritable platforms like the OBSS operating in harm’s way could help fulfill this forward targeting role in the future, and/or simply act as more standard intelligence gathering and surveillance platforms.

It's also worth noting that by networking the OBSS-like drone systems together, massive amounts of territory can be surveilled in a short period of time, providing rapid intelligence collection and targeting capabilities. If one is lost, the swarm can optimize itself in real-time to compensate and maintain persistent surveillance. This distributed capability has been viewed as a game-changer in war games and is being pursued on multiple fronts.

It's important to note that we have no real sense of what the actual OBSS hardware will look like. We could end up seeing a much larger or smaller platform, or even something air-launched that could also extend the sensor capabilities of larger manned or unmanned platforms.

Above all else, the Air Force's initiative in fielding these platforms demonstrates the service's ongoing commitment to fielding more low-cost, but highly-capable unmanned platforms in the near future.

