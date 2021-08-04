Ripsaw Unmanned Mini-Tank Sent To The Army's Shooting Range For The First Time

The U.S. Army recently conducted the first live-fire testing with one of its prototype 30mm cannon-armed Ripsaw M5 unmanned mini-tanks, which are derived from a series of vehicles that have probably seen more time on movie screens than on the range. The service also demonstrated the ability to operate the vehicle from a control station installed inside a modified Bradley Fighting Vehicle, highlighting the potential for pairing M5s with manned platforms in the future. This sort of "loyal wingman" type role is one potential mission set the Army has said it is looking at for the Ripsaws, or similar future designs, which it has acquired are part of a broader effort to expand the use of unmanned ground vehicles across the service.

US Army A Ripsaw M5 unmanned ground vehicle at Fort Dix, New Jersey, during testing in 2021.

Personnel from two different components of the Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC), the Armaments Center at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey, and the Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) at the Detroit Arsenal in Michigan, together with contractors from Booz Allen Hamilton, joined together to carry out the live-fire testing. The actual shooting took place at Fort Dix in New Jersey on July 30. The service's Next-Generation Combat Vehicle Cross-Functional Team (NGCV CFT), part of Army Futures Command, is overseeing all testing of the M5 as part of the Robotic Combat Vehicle-Medium (RCV-M) program. “To date, there hasn’t been any testing other than in the lab,” Mike Mera, an engineer in the Remote Weapons Branch at the Armaments Center at Picatinny, said in a statement. “We want to look at the integration of a turret, which was provided as government-furnished equipment to the effort, onto the platform."

Norwegian defense contractor Kongsberg has supplied the turrets, which are Protector RT40 remote weapon stations, for use on the M5s. The RT40's main armament is a 30mm XM813 automatic cannon and it also has a coaxially-mounted 7.62x51mm M240 machine gun. Launchers for smoke grenades, used to create protective smoke screens around a vehicle, are mounted on either side. The RT40, previously known as the MCT-30, is the same turrets that the Army used on its XM1296 Stryker Dragoon 8x8 wheeled armored vehicles. In June, the service announced it had picked a different turret, from Israeli defense contractor Rafael, supplied in partnership with U.S. firm Pratt Miller, which is now a subsidiary of truck-maker Oshkosh, to arm hundreds of other Strykers as part of the Medium Caliber Weapon System (MCWS) program.

US Army An Army Stryker Dragoon 8x8 wheeled armored vehicle with an MCT-30/RT40 turret.

“We’re using high-speed cameras to look at the platform, cannon, and turret dynamics,” Mera, the Armaments Center engineer, further explained about the recent testing at Fort Dix. “We’ve got data collection systems downrange to collect the dispersion information, and we’ll evaluate both the performance and quality of the overall integration to make sure expectations are being met.” Making sure this turret, which is relatively large compared to the rest of the M5, works on the vehicle is key to Army's entire vision for the RCV-M. The service has previously said that the unmanned vehicle would need to have sufficient "lethality to defeat some Tier I threats," a category that includes hostile vehicles armed with medium-caliber guns, large recoilless rifles, or multiple anti-tank guided missiles.

US Army A tracer round fired from a Ripsaw M5 streaks toward a target during the recent live-fire training.