Drone Makes First Autonomous Aerial Delivery Between Two Military Vessels

Drone manufacturer Volansi has announced it has completed the first-ever autonomous ship-to-ship drone deliveries. In the demonstration, two vertical takeoff and landing-capable unmanned aircraft made three successful deliveries between a U.S. Navy ship and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel off the coast of Key West, Florida, marking a milestone in the Navy's recent push for new unmanned logistics concepts to support its fleets. According to Drone DJ, Volansi says the deliveries mark the “first time ever that an autonomous drone has carried out such missions, carrying cargo between two moving US government vessels.” The deliveries were made by two separate Volansi models: the VOLY C10, capable of carrying payloads up to 10 pounds within a range of 42 miles and the VOLY M20, with a cargo payload capacity of 20 pounds, a range of 350 miles, and a top cruising speed of 75 miles per hour. The M20 can also carry a sensor payload weighing up to 10 pounds in addition to its cargo.

Volansi A VOLY M20 used in the recent demonstration.

Both models feature the same general layout, with a center fuselage suspended under a main wing and twin-boom configuration. A single pusher prop provides forward thrust in level flight for both the C10, which is all-electric, and the M20, which has a gasoline-powered main engine. Both types then also have a pair of small lift rotors installed on each boom, one in front and one behind the wing, for vertical takeoffs and landings. The VOLY C10 conducted two flights, flying 15 miles from a Spearhead class Expeditionary Fast Transport, or EPF, belonging to Military Sealift Command (MSC), to the Sentinel class cutter USCGC William Trump and back. The VOLY M20 took off from the Military Sealift Command ship and flew just one nautical mile, in 20 mile per hour winds, to a small Coast Guard skiff before returning to the Navy vessel. Volansi recently appointed Former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Will Roper to CEO after he joined the company just four months prior. Roper says that this recent autonomous delivery “signals a bright future for autonomous cargo delivery” and added that the deliveries were made using a single ground control station. The company is now working towards developing platforms capable of carrying heavier payloads and longer endurance.

Volansi A Volansi VOLY 10 series VTOL drone carrying a cargo payload.