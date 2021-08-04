Puzzling Hijacking Of Commercial Vessel In Gulf Of Oman Comes To An End

British authorities say the curious apparent hijacking of the Panama-flagged asphalt/bitumen carrier M/V Asphalt Princess is over and that it and its crew are safe, after armed individuals that had boarded the vessel left. However, the identities of these boarders and their motives remain unclear. Some reports have indicated that they were directing the ship to Iran, which has a history of seizing foreign commercial vessels, and this comes after multiple countries also blamed the regime in Tehran for carrying out a fatal drone attack on a Liberia-flagged, Israeli-operated tanker Mercer Street last week. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization, which is overseen by the U.K. Royal Navy, issued a notice on Aug. 4 stating that "Boarders have left the vessel. Vessel is safe. Incident complete." At the time of writing, none of the statements from UKMTO, which first issued an alert about what it eventually categorized as a "Potential Hijack - Non Piracy" yesterday, have identified the ship involved in this incident. However, Oman's Maritime Security Center did issue a formal statement regarding the situation yesterday that said that Asphalt Princess was the ship in question.

Hasenpusch/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images A picture of M/V Asphalt Princess, then named Thalassa Desgagnes, in Canada in 2015.

Details about the exact nature of the apparent hijacking, which occurred in the Gulf of Oman approximately 61 miles east of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and that you can read more about in our initial reporting here, remain murky. Various reports say that between eight and nine armed individuals boarded the Asphalt Princess and then instructed the crew to sail to Iran. Why those individuals subsequently left, as well as how they were able to do so, is unclear. The U.S. military deployed unspecified forces to monitor the situation, according to the Financial Times newspaper in the United Kingdom, but there is no indication that they intervened directly. It's is also unclear what types of assets, such as aircraft or ships, might have carried out this surveillance. In 2019, the United States did establish the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) in the region to help safeguard international shipping in the region. The U.S. Navy's Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, along with the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Mitscher, did notably help escort Mercer Street as it headed to port after suffering the drone attack last week. Online flight tracking software had also shown an Omani Air Force C-295 maritime patrol plane orbiting the area during the incident involving the Asphalt Princess.

USN The Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Mitscher sails in the Persian Gulf in July 2021.