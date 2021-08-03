Watch This C-17 Engage Its Thrust Reverses In Mid-Air To Make An Extremely Rapid Descent

The ever-impressive C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft has recently been the focus of The War Zone’s attention when it comes to getting off the ground, in the form of an eye-catching short-field tactical departure. Now, thanks to the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF), we’ve got the chance to see another of the big airlifter’s unique attributes — the ability to deploy the thrust reversers on its engines in-flight to provide a quick descent from its cruising altitude perch. The C-17’s thrust reversers are normally used to deflect the airflow from the four Pratt & Whitney F117-PW-100 turbofan engines upward and forward when landing. By diverting the thrust in the opposite direction, it can reduce the distance required to come to a stop to around 3,000 feet or less, and provide access to smaller, austere airstrips.

Crown Copyright An RAF C-17 performing a ‘touch-and-go’ at its RAF Brize Norton base.

On the ground, with the engines running in reverse idle, the thrust reversers also keep jet wash away from the rear of the aircraft, which is especially useful when loading or unloading via the ramp. The Tweet below from 99 Squadron showcases the manuever:

In fact, so effective are the thrust reversers that they can even be used to propel the aircraft backward on the ground, which can be ideal for reversing backward on shorter airstrips, for example. They can even push a fully loaded Globemaster up a two-degree slope if required.

Another function of the thrust reversers is less well known, but thanks to a recent video from No. 99 Squadron, the RAF’s sole C-17 operator, we have a rare chance to see a “reverse idle tactical descent” during a seven-hour training sortie around the United Kingdom on July 29. In this particular procedure, the thrust reversers are engaged in flight to enable a maximum-rate descent. As the caption to No. 99 Squadron’s video explains, the C-17 seen here drops from a cruising altitude of 30,000 feet to 5,000 feet in just two minutes, although this is “not even close to max performance for this beast!”

ADS-B Exchange Flightpath of RAF C-17 ZZ174 on its July 29 training sortie. Reverse idle descents were conducted in the Norfolk and Cotswolds/Worcestershire areas, shown here in blue.