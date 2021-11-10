Decommissioned Navy Cruisers Could Be The Answer To Guam's Missile Defense Needs

The current standard Aegis Ashore site configuration uses similar components, having been designed to effectively port over the relevant capabilities from the Flight IIA Arleigh Burke class destroyer into a land-based system. These subvariants of the Arleigh Burke design feature an Aegis combat system, an AN/SPY-1D radar, and 96 Mk 41 VLS cells.

So, in effect, just one decommissioned Ticonderoga class cruiser moored in place could provide similar coverage and capacity to a single Aegis Ashore site. Using more than one in this way might provide a cost-effective way to generate even more defensive capacity in the near term.

In August, the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., put out a white paper from Brent Sadler, a Senior Fellow for Naval Warfare and Advanced Technology, laying out exactly how this might work. Sadler noted that three of the seven Ticonderogas that the Navy wants to decommission in the coming years – USS Shiloh, USS Erie, and USS Port Royal – are equipped with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) system and would be optimal for this new role. Aegis BMD, combined with certain versions of the SM-3 interceptor and other systems, enables attempted intercepts of larger ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (IBCM), during the mid-course portion of their flights when they are traveling outside of the Earth's atmosphere.

"The Navy’s rationale for retiring the three BMD-capable cruisers was the high cost of continuing to operate them at sea due to overdue maintenance; especially their fuel tanks, which have been known to leak," he explained. "Guam offers several protected anchorages that a moored BMD-capable cruiser could move between without having to conduct prolonged navigation. This potentially obviates the need for the Navy to man or maintain these ships for independent at-sea operations—potentially escorted or towed between mooring sites. This would enable putting the ship’s propulsion system in a state of reduced operational readiness and reducing the crew."

Sadler further pointed out that even with limited mobility, such as a need to be towed from one location to another, that these cruisers with their skeleton crews could be repositioned elsewhere in the region as necessary. These vessels might also retain their ability to launch weapons at targets at sea and on land.