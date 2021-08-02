One envisioned near-term capability that is part of this broader concept is the ability for a wide variety of platforms, including aircraft, as well as various assets down below, to feed data about new threats into a larger electronic warfare ecosystem. Analysts and engineers can pick them apart and develop new or improved countermeasures, with advanced in artificial intelligence and machine learning helping to accelerate the process.

Altogether, it is not hard to imagine a scenario in which U.S. combat aircraft would fly into combat and be faced with previously unseen or otherwise little understood air defense and electronic warfare threats that existing countermeasures systems are not immediately capable of responding to. That's where Cognitive EW comes in.

“We believe this is the first time a fighter aircraft has received a software update and gained new capability all while in flight,” Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Zachary Probst, the commander of the 84th Test and Evaluation Squadron, said in a statement about the test. “This is a big deal. There’s a tactical need to be able to rapidly update software, especially mission data files because that’s what ties into our ability to identify, find, and defend ourselves against enemy threat systems.”

However, the system can only do that if the threat in question is one that it knows how to categorize based on the information in its internal database. Beyond the issue of dealing with previously unknown signal types, that library of information could also have a hard time identifying known signals that are being sent out a novel way or are simply muddled together with other emissions. That's why this new remote updating capability, which the Air Force says began as "a bar-napkin idea," is so important. "This proof-of-concept test demonstrated the ability for a pilot to properly correlate a previously unknown electronic threat in near real-time," according to the Air Force.

Since electronic warfare relies heavily on detecting and interpreting an enemy's electromagnetic emissions and then sending out other signals to disrupt or otherwise confuse them, much of this work can be done entirely through software. This, in turn, opens up the possibility to send out upgrades for countermeasures systems digitally, including to deployed platforms, such as aircraft in flight.

The hope is that this process could eventually move so rapidly that, for example, combat jets on a mission could detect a new kind of threat, feed that information into the larger Cognitive EW network, and then get relevant updates for a system like the AN/ALQ-213 or the other components tied into it, all before returning to base. This could give American warplanes, as well as other assets, an immense advantage over opponents, who might see the effectiveness of their most advanced air and missile defenses and electronic warfare suites and tactics diminish very quickly.

The absolute "holy grail" of this concept is developing capabilities that would allow AI-driven electronic warfare systems to do much, if not all of this work themselves. This could eliminate the need for off-board support, such as remote updates, and enable electronic warfare packages to quickly start adapting, in real-time, to whatever new threats might pop up.

Real-time software updates for aircraft in flight, as well as the networks that would be necessary to support them, open up a path toward integrating other novel capabilities, as well. "The next step is to integrate high-speed internet into the F-16 thereby allowing F-16 pilots access to data from a classified cloud," according to the Air Force. The Air Force has already demonstrated similar in-flight updating capabilities on a U-2S spy plane, as well as the ability of one of those aircraft to remotely leverage off-board computer processing capacity to more efficiently exploit intelligence data.

The Air Force has also previously announced its interest in integrating Cognitive EW capabilities into the Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System, or EPAWSS. The service is in the process of upgrading its existing F-15E Strike Eagles with EPAWSS, which is also a feature on its new F-15EX Eagle II aircraft.