Fatal Attack On Tanker Off Oman Blamed On Suicide Drone: Report

Two individuals on board Israeli-operated oil tanker have been killed in what may have been a drone attack on the ship in the Gulf of Oman. Details of what happened aboard the M/T Mercer Street are still emerging, but, if this was indeed an attack, the deaths of a British and a Romanian national onboard the vessel would represent a significant escalation over previous incidents involving commercial shipping in the region in recent months. Many of these attacks are at least widely suspected to be the work of Iran or its regional proxies, and appear to be part of a shadow war on commercial and military ships between Israel and Iran. According to online ship-tracking data, the M/T Mercer Street had departed from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania on July 21 and was heading to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when it came under attack at around 6:00 pm Coordinated Universal Time on Thursday, while it was 152 nautical miles northeast of Duqm, Oman.

Johan Victor via AP The M/T Mercer Street off Cape Town, South Africa, in 2016.

The oil tanker, at 28,400 gross registered tons, sails under the Liberian flag and has a Japanese owner. It is operated by Zodiac Maritime, a London-based company that belongs to the Israeli Eyal Ofer, a billionaire real estate and shipping magnate, and a philanthropist. According to the Jerusalem Post, there was no oil or other cargo aboard Mercer Street at the time of the attack. While Zodiac Maritime initially described the attack as a “piracy incident,” the company since seems to have stepped back from that, removing the statement from its website, while the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a body that monitors maritime security in the region, has said stated that it was a “non-piracy” attack. The company has also said it is not aware of anyone else on the vessel being injured in the incident.

Though the exact nature of the incident remains unconfirmed, according to Associated Press, a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity said the attack appeared to have involved several drones, including a “one-way” drone — which was presumably responsible for pressing home the attack itself. The official said it wasn’t immediately known who launched the attack. Separately, Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence company, reported that an unspecified unmanned aerial vehicle deployed flares in the vicinity of the tanker, triggering a first advisory notice from the UKMTO. A second event, according to Dryad Global, resulted in an explosion on the vessel, but it did not provide further details.

Of those killed, the British national was a security guard working for Ambrey Ltd, a company that describes itself as offering a “fully integrated, intelligence-led maritime security service solution.” The Romanian national appears to have been a member of the ship’s crew.

The UKMTO has said that an investigation into the incident is currently underway and that regional search and rescue authorities and coalition forces have been tasked to assist the vessel. Meanwhile, Zodiac Maritime says that the ship is “sailing under the control of her crew and under her own power at 14 knots to a safe location with a US naval escort.” There is U.S.-led maritime security construct in place, which includes a multi-national naval task force, in the region specifically focused on protecting international shipping from the kinds of attacks that Mercer Street was reportedly the victim of.