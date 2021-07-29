Navy Formally Accuses Sailor Of Starting The Fire That Destroyed The USS Bonhomme Richard

The U.S. Navy will begin preliminary hearings to determine if it will bring arson charges against a sailor accused of starting the 2020 fire that damaged the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) so extensively it had to be scrapped. During the Article 32 preliminary hearing, an officer will review all of the available evidence before determining whether or not charges should be formally referred against the accused. The sailor has not yet been identified.

A media statement issued to Task and Purpose’s Jared Keller from Commander Sean Robertson, spokesperson of the U.S. 3rd Fleet, reads: