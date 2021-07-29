New Swarming Capability Planned For The V-Bat Vertical Takeoff And Landing Drone

Artificial intelligence firm Shield AI will pair its powerful autonomy technology with the V-Bat drone, which takes off and lands vertically without the need for special infrastructure, potentially leading to a significant leap in the unmanned aircraft's capabilities, including its ability to operate as part of a swarm. The V-Bat has already been tested extensively by numerous branches of the military, and this latest news could signal that its role is set to grow as a versatile platform perfect for expeditionary missions.

The news came in a recent announcement that Shield AI had acquired the V-Bat's manufacturer, Martin UAV. Shield AI says that their proprietary Hivemind AI system is well-suited to enable unmanned aircraft to carry out a wide range of missions, and specifically lists “infantry clearance operations” and “breaching integrated air defense systems with unmanned aircraft” among them. Shield AI's autonomy systems have already been used aboard smaller quadcopter drones by U.S. Special Operations Command since 2018.