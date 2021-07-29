British And Chinese Aircraft Carriers Both Underway In The Tense South China Sea

Satellite imagery has emerged that indicates that the U.K. Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is underway in the South China Sea while the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy flattop Shandong is also in these waters, though the two ships look to be sailing on opposite sides of the disputed body of water, at least for now. The appearance of the British flagship in the South China Sea had been anticipated, but it still carries a significant message as the United Kingdom and its allies look to further challenge China’s expansive territorial claims in this region. Using satellite imagery provided by the European Space Agency and NASA/U.S. Geological Survey, Twitter user @duandang appears to have located the two aircraft carriers in the South China Sea, separated by around 580 nautical miles of water. The Shandong looks to be underway just south of Hainan Island, which is home to a huge People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) base. Meanwhile, the imagery indicates that HMS Queen Elizabeth is between the coast of Vietnam, to the east, and the island of Borneo to the west.

Crown Copyright HMS Queen Elizabeth and other members of Carrier Strike Group 21 in company with the Indian frigate Shivalik during recent Maritime Partnership Exercises in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, HMS Queen Elizabeth entered the South China Sea for the first time on Monday. The same source noted that the “relationship between Beijing and London is expected to deteriorate further as Britain carries out military and economic actions that frustrate Beijing’s ambitions” in this region. On the British side, there has apparently been no official confirmation so far of CSG21’s presence in these waters.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently undertaking its first operational cruise, as part of Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG21), which also includes the Royal Navy Type 45 destroyers HMS Diamond and HMS Defender, the Type 23 frigates HMS Northumberland and HMS Kent, an Astute class nuclear-powered attack submarine (apparently HMS Artful), and two Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ships, RFA Tideforce and RFA Fort Victoria.

Also within CSG21 are the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS The Sullivans and the Dutch Navy’s De Zeven Provincien class destroyer HNLMS Evertsen. Meanwhile, HMS Queen Elizabeth is embarking eight F-35B short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) stealth fighters from the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF). There are another 10 of these jets onboard the ship from the U.S. Marines Corps’ Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, the “Wake Island Avengers,” which is currently under British command.

Crown Copyight An RAF F-35B Lightning landing on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Royal Navy rotary-wing assets comprise Wildcat HMA2 multirole helicopters, anti-submarine warfare and airborne early warning and control Merlin HM2 helicopters, and Commando Merlin helicopters. Other helicopters are assigned to the U.S. Navy and Dutch Navy destroyers within CSG21, too. At the same time that CSG21 appears to be underway in the South China Sea, these same waters are also hosting a U.S. Navy Surface Action Group, or SAG, which is drawn from three U.S. 7th Fleet task forces and includes the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Kidd and the Independence class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS Tulsa. This is, according to the Navy, the first time a deployed LCS and a guided-missile destroyer have joined to form a surface task group, with the LCS having had a notably troubled service career so far. Although unconfirmed, there are meanwhile reports of PLAN maneuvers underway around Hainan, which could involve the Shandong. This is China’s second aircraft carrier, constructed in China along very similar design principles to the former Kuznetsov class carrier Liaoning, and which has been in service since late 2019.

If it is taking part in an exercise of significant size and scope, the Shandong would also be accompanied by its own support assets. When the carrier’s sister vessel, Liaoning, was underway in Japan’s Miyako Strait earlier this year, it was reportedly joined by two Type 052D Luyang class destroyers, one Type 055 Renhai class destroyer, one Type 054A Jiangkai class II frigate, and one Type 901 Fuyu class fast combat support ship. That CSG21 would enter the South China Sea had long been expected, as part of the 26,000-nautical-mile cruise that plans to take in visits to 40 nations, as well as various bilateral and multinational exercises. In a statement in April, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: “When our Carrier Strike Group sets sail next month, it will be flying the flag for Global Britain — projecting our influence, signaling our power, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing the security challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Crown Copyright HMS Queen Elizabeth transits the Suez Canal in convoy with the UK Carrier Strike Group, en route to the Indo-Pacific.

Although not making specific reference to the South China Sea, before the departure of CSG21, the U.K. Ministry of Defense also noted that the deployment was “intended to bolster already deep defense partnerships in the Pacific region, where the UK is committed to a more enduring regional defense and security presence.” The arrival of CSG21 is part of a wider uptick in U.K. interest in the South China Sea, and the Royal Navy plans to permanently assign two Offshore Patrol Vessels, HMS Spey and HMS Tamar, to the Indo-Pacific region from August this year, as well as contributing a Littoral Response Group (LRG) in the future.

The United Kingdom, alongside the United States and other allies, both regional and interregional, have been keeping a close eye on developments in the South China Sea, where the waters have long been disputed, with competing territorial claims from China as well as Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. In particular, the island chains of the Paracels and the Spratlys, home to significant natural resources, are subject to claims by different nations, while there are also territorial disputes over a variety of atolls, sandbanks, and reefs, including the Scarborough Shoal, which is subject to a dispute between the Philippines and China. As part of its wide-ranging claims in the region, manifested in the “nine-dash line,” China has embarked on efforts to build and arm artificial islands, as well as stepping up naval patrols by its warships and aircraft.

CIA A map of the South China Sea, with the “nine-dash line” marked in green.