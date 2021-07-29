Can President Biden Order Troops To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19? Here’s What We Found Out

President Joe Biden is expected to announce that federal employees will be subject to new rules regarding being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus tomorrow, but those provisions are reportedly not set to apply to military personnel. At present, the Department of Defense is not mandating uniformed or civilian personnel get one of the available vaccines under established rules that allow individuals to refuse such medications that have not been formally approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The President does have the authority, at the request of the Secretary of Defense, to waive this right to refuse on national security grounds. However, the highly politicized nature of the pandemic means that this would almost certainly be a controversial decision. Reports say that Biden's new guidelines for federal employees will require them to either get vaccinated or submit to more rigorous routine testing and other measures to mitigate their potential to contract and spread COVID-19. This week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also recommended that even Americans that have been vaccinated, but that are living in areas seeing a spike in cases amid the emergence of new strains of the virus, particularly one referred to as the Delta variant, start wearing masks again when indoors.

US Army A member of the US Army receives a COVID-19 vaccination.

Military personnel will not have to follow these new guidelines, according to reports. However, the U.S. military, roughly 48 percent of which is presently fully vaccinated, including personnel assigned to reserve and National Guard units, with more partially vaccinated, has also adopted new mask rules.

DOD The Department of Defense's new mask guidance, issued on July 28, 2021.

"We anticipate that this [the COVID-19 vaccines] will be approved using Emergency Use Authorization [EUA], not a fully-licensed FDA vaccination, and as such, the department's policy will be voluntary for everyone," U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ronald Place, the Director of the Defense Health Agency, explained in December 2020, before Biden's inauguration. "So there's no if, ands, or buts about it – doesn't – doesn't matter. Voluntary for everyone."

That policy remains in place, though senior U.S. military officials have encouraged servicemembers to get vaccinated. Just in May, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force General John Hyten issued a memo outlining ways to incentivize people to get their shots. The document recommended focusing on four key areas: accessibility, education, personnel policy, and engagement at the lowest level of the chain of command.

DOD A Department of Defense memo regarding ways to incentivize personnel to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, Department of Defense Instruction 6200.02, titled Application of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Rules to Department of Defense Force Health Protection Programs, says plainly that the Secretary of Defense can ask the President to waive the ability of service members to refuse EUA medications under certain circumstances. "In the event that an EUA granted by the Commissioner of Food and Drugs includes a condition that potential recipients are provided an option to refuse administration of the product, the President may ... waive the option to refuse for administration of the medical product to members of the armed forces," it says. "Such a waiver is allowed if the President determines, in writing, that providing to members of the armed forces an option to refuse is not in the interests of national security. Only the Secretary of Defense may ask the President to grant a waiver of an option to refuse." "Combatant Commanders, through the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other heads of DoD Components may recommend to the Secretary of Defense, through the ASD(HA) [Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs], that the Secretary request a Presidential waiver of an option to refuse administration of an EUA product," the instruction adds.

DOD The section of Department of Defense Instruction 6200.02 outlining the ability of the President, at the request of the Secretary of Defense, to waive the option to refuse EUA medications on national security grounds.