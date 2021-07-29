C-17 Pilot Who Made That Intense Takeoff From Portland Explains The Maneuver

In the video you’re seeing a combination of two takeoff capabilities of the C-17. First, you’ll notice that the aircraft rotates well before the A3 taxiway on runway 28R, resulting in a takeoff distance of less than 2500 feet – demonstrating the short field takeoff capability of the C-17. Secondly, you can see that we level off just above the runway, accelerate and then initiate a short but steep climb prior to the departure end. This is a demonstration of a low altitude tactical departure, used for negating a small arms threat near an airfield. This is one of several types of tactical departures C-17 pilots are trained to perform. The type of tactical departure used is dependent upon the threat the crew is defending against. Tactical departures such as this one were used regularly in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Like most flight events, there is a training currency associated with this one. C-17 pilots must log a minimum of 2 tactical departures every 6 months.