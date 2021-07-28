The First XQ-58A Valkyrie Is Already Headed To A Museum

The first of the U.S. Air Force’s XQ-58A Valkyrie stealthy, affordable unmanned aircraft is being prepared as a museum exhibit, after completing its flight-test career after just four public missions. Originally developed by drone-maker Kratos under the Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology program, or LCAAT, the XQ-58A in question suffered a mishap in late 2019 while completing its third flight, but was subsequently repaired and flew again. The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, which developed the XQ-58A together with Kratos, announced yesterday that Valkyrie serial number 15-8001, which took its first flight in March 2019, is now headed to the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Preparations to transfer “Tail Number 1” to the museum were underway as of last month and the press release suggests it may already be there, albeit not yet on display.

U.S. Air Force The first XQ-58A Valkyrie demonstrator, serial number 15-8001.

“Kratos manufactured this aircraft and AFRL conducted flight tests with it four times,” explained Dave Hart, the chief engineer for the Autonomous Collaborative Platforms program, in an Air Force press release. “Transferring it to the Air Force Museum helps to show the world what AFRL is capable of, and it truly tells the AFRL story.” “The XQ-58A Valkyrie represents a sea of change in the way the Air Force can approach the design, development, production, and operation of unmanned aircraft,” added Steve Fendley, the President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division. “The Valkyrie is the first Department of Defense aircraft system to break the historical cost per weight parametric, and it is the first UAV designed to operate with fourth and fifth-generation manned aircraft.”

The same press release also notes the collaborative nature of the XQ-58A program so far, pointing out that AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate was responsible for “critical turbine inlet integration, structural testing, and evaluation of the XQ-58A’s electrical and control subsystems.” Kratos designed, built, and demonstrated the first XQ-58A with only two and a half years between contract award and first flight, with this rapid prototyping effort being a fundamental aspect of the program, at least at the outset. The manufacturer describes the first of the 30-foot-long XQ-58A drones as “a pre-production system with substantial operational capability, not simply a proof-of-concept flight demonstrator.”

U.S. Air Force/2nd Lt. Randolph Abaya The second flight of the initial XQ-58A, on June 11, 2019.