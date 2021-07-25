Final F-14 Demo Crewman Remembers Legendary Tomcat Demo Pilot Dale "Snort" Snodgrass

He was from a different era. An era when fighter pilots would meet at the Officer’s Club over a Marlboro Red and a bourbon to debrief the sortie they just flew. A time when the jet did not tell on you, meaning aircrew could get away with a “little more” in terms of altitude, airspeed, and Gs. A time when the fighter pilots were braggadocio enough to consider themselves the cream of the crop but humble enough to know they were prima donnas in the eyes of everyone else. Tomcats. Miramar. TOPGUN.

Maybe the attitude just comes with the territory? If you can regularly land a 54,000lbs jet in the dark of night, on top of a moving aircraft carrier the size postage stamp that is bouncing up and down in the froth of some foreign deep ocean—the world can forgive you for being a little too full of yourself.

Dale “Snort” Snodgrass, legendary naval aviator and F-14 Tomcat pilot, perished in a single plane crash yesterday in Lewiston, Idaho. He was 72 years old. Snort was all the proverbial things associated with the world’s most famous jet fighter. Larger than life, tough as nails, tactical against the most difficult enemy, and respected across all generations. A “fighter pilot’s fighter pilot” as they say.

He lived it, breathed it, promoted it, and flew it.