The Navy Is Looking At Fitting Its Future Attack Submarines With Inflatable Sails

The U.S. Navy is investigating the possibility of having its future nuclear attack submarines fitted with sails — the tower-like structures on their forward upper-hulls — that are inflatable, popping up when required, but otherwise concealed to preserve the sub’s speed, maneuverability, and acoustic stealth. The Inflatable Deployable Sail System (IDSS) is ultimately hoped to result in technology that will allow the Next-Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), to be able to “operate submerged without the impediments of a sail.” In a document published earlier this year on the website of the Navy’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, under which the service seeks to provide funding for start-ups and small businesses, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) outlines its initial requirements for the IDSS initiative. The outlined objective: to “Develop technology that will advance traditional submarine design toward accommodating an Inflatable Deployable Sail System (IDSS) for future submarines.”

U.S. Navy/John Narewski One of the latest Virginia class submarines, USS Vermont (SSN-792), at Submarine Base New London, last December 24. The prominent sail may disappear from the next generation of U.S. Navy attack submarines.

While the IDSS could represent potentially cutting-edge technology for the Navy, it’s also worth noting that China has unveiled a sail-less submarine design in recent years.

In 2019, in a surprise development, China unveiled a new submarine, roughly 150 feet long, with no apparent sail, and just a small fairing in its place. A photo of this unique submarine is provided at the top of this article. Initially, there was speculation this was an unmanned design, but the consensus is now that it’s likely a testbed for advanced new technologies likely to be found in future Chinese submarine designs. Clearly one of these concepts is a submarine without a sail.

JIANGNAN SHIPBUILDING GROUP China's sail-less submarine is thought to be a prototype for advanced technologies and submarine concepts.

In the United States, too, there has already been some developmental work on exotic new sail designs, albeit using sub-scale submarines. This has included work at the Large Scale Vehicle Range (LSVR), part of the Navy’s Acoustic Research Detachment (ARD), around 375 miles from the ocean at Bayview, Idaho.

Public Domain A 1/4 scale attack submarine operates on the Large Scale Vehicle Range (LSVR) in Idaho testing a radical sail design.

The NAVSEA document notes that speed, maneuverability, and stealth are the primary drivers behind the IDSS concept but identifies the key challenge that will have to be overcome to ensure it will actually work — how to safely navigate a submarine without a sail. Traditionally the sail is used as an observation and conning platform when operating on the surface of the water, as well as providing one potential entry/exit route for the crew. Projecting well clear of the water, a traditional sail can also be used to help conduct vertical replenishment (VERTREP) operations. It also provides a position from which to provide force protection, too, and has an important function of breaking through the ice and providing initial access outside of the sub when operating in polar regions.

U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro The Seawolf class attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) after surfacing in the Arctic Circle during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2020.