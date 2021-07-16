China Says It Conducted A Successful Suborbital Test Of A Reusable Spaceplane

The state-run China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, or CASC, released a statement earlier today stating that it had successfully carried out the first suborbital test of a reusable space vehicle that can land in a similar fashion to a traditional plane. Details about the test and the spaceplane itself are limited, but CASC has been publicly working on such technologies, ostensibly for commercial use, for years now and had previously said it expected to carry out such a flight test last year. A Chinese-language statement from CASC said that it had launched the spaceplane from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, which sits in a part of the Gobi Desert in China's Inner Mongolia region. The corporation said that the vehicle subsequently landed "horizontally" at Alxa Right Banner Badanjilin Airport, which is also in Inner Mongolia and is situated some 220 kilometers, or almost 137 miles, southeast of Jiuquan. No details were provided about the spaceplane's basic design or performance specifications, or how long the flight lasted, how high it flew, and whether any payloads were aboard at the time.

Google Earth A satellite image of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Google Earth A satellite image of Alxa Right Banner Badanjilin.

Where the Earth's atmosphere ends and space begins is a matter of debate, but the so-called Karman Line, which is defined as being at an altitude of roughly 62 miles up, is a defined boundary in common usage. While "suborbital" can then mean anything below that, the term is typically used for flights that get right to the edge of this line. CASC also did not say how the spaceplane gets aloft and stays there, or how it then maneuvers back to Earth. However, back in 2016, the company had described plans for a vehicle that is boosted initially by a traditional space launch rocket and then get the rest of the way with a secondary booster. It would return to Earth in an unpowered mode.

HAN PENGXIN / CHINA ACADEMY OF LAUNCH VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY A graphic from circa 2016 depicting the method of operation of one of CASC's planned spaceplanes.

This would fit well with a launch from Jiuquan, which regularly conducts more traditional space launches. Jiuquan was also the site of the launch of another, secretive "reusable experimental spacecraft" last year using a Long March 2F carrier rocket. That vehicle appeared to have subsequently landed a remote airstrip near China's Lop Nor nuclear test site and could be related to a military spaceplane project called Shenlong.