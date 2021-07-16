Now We Know Russia’s Mysterious New Fighter Is A Single-Engine Design

That reality would tie in with the idea that the new fighter is being aimed squarely at the export market, perhaps as a low-observable, high-technology successor to the MiG-35 , the latest expression of the Cold War-era MiG-29 family. The impression that’s given by the PR campaign so far, which has included an English-language teaser on Twitter and a video that features “air force pilots” from the United Arab Emirates, India, Vietnam, and Argentina, certainly points to this being primarily an export offering.

Intriguingly, there has not been a new single-engine Russian fighter built since the Cold War and the country has, since then, been lukewarm about procuring any new aircraft in this class.

Last May 26, Russia’s TASS state-run news agency reported that Sukhoi was “developing the first Russian single-engine light tactical fighter with supersonic speed and low radar signature.” According to the same article, the aircraft would have a takeoff weight of up to 18 tons, fly at Mach 2-plus, and feature thrust-vectoring engine controls. While we can’t be sure that the aircraft seen at Zhukovsky is the same Sukhoi design, it does appear to broadly fit the description.

Meanwhile, the designer appears to be Sukhoi, with the company’s logo (in Cyrillic) appearing on the side of the large hangar in the background of the photos, which has been draped in Checkmate marketing banners for the unveiling.

The fighter, which appeared at Zhukovsky wrapped in a black covering, has now been photographed from additional angles, albeit with most details still obscured. However, a view from the rear shows a telltale outline of a single round engine exhaust nozzle. Although it’s not clear what type of engine is installed, mock-up or otherwise, this confirms many rumors that the fighter would indeed be a single-engine type.

Russia’s new fighter, which appears, at least at this time, to be named Checkmate , is a single-engine light-to-medium weight design , based on more photos of the jet that have emerged since it made its surprise, unofficial appearance at Zhukovsky International Airport, outside Moscow, yesterday. While it’s vital to remember that we don’t know — yet —whether this is a full-size mock-up or a real aircraft, its engine configuration is a significant piece of the puzzle. The aircraft is set to be officially revealed next week at the MAKS international air show at Zhukovsky, but until then, here is our preliminary analysis.

One or more of those countries may be more receptive to buying a single-engine jet than the Russian military, especially if the offering is a low-observable fighter that provides some of the technologies developed for its existing twin-engine, heavyweight Su-57, but with a proportionally lower price tag and sustainment cost. So far, efforts to sell the Su-57 to foreign air arms have failed including, most spectacularly, in India.

On the other hand, it’s worth noting that the successful Su-30 multirole fighter family relied almost entirely on Indian funding to make any progress through much of the 1990s and 2000s and this aircraft had already won a number of export orders before Russia, too, bought into it and acquired the Su-30SM version. Apart from the F-35, which was tailored to a unique tri-service requirement, including a short takeoff and vertical landing (STOVL) version, all other so-called fifth-generation fighter designs to have made any significant progress to date have adopted a twin-engine layout. In selecting a single-engine arrangement, the United Aircraft Corporation will hope to drive down overall costs and complexity and potentially challenge single-engine rivals on the export market, such as the Sino-Pakistani JF-17 Thunder.

From that perspective, the single-engine decision may make sense but it’s unclear what engine has been chosen for the aircraft, although it appears to have a round nozzle. The new-generation Izdeliye 30 engine would be the obvious candidate, offering more power and increased reliability compared to the AL-41F1 turbofan now used in the Su-57. However, the Izdeliye 30, which is expected to produce around 16-17 tons of thrust, is currently still in development. In the meantime, it’s likely the AL-41F1, producing around 14.5 tons of thrust, would be used in the new fighter, even if only temporarily. Both the Izdeliye 30 and AL-41F1 feature thrust-vectoring for improved maneuverability. In the past, there has even been talk of a potential new STOVL fighter design from Russia, which would also presumably involve a single-engine configuration with a lift-fan, as found in the F-35B. However, domestic demand for STOVL fighters is currently strictly limited, especially bearing in mind the status of the Russian Navy’s single aircraft carrier, although the two planned amphibious assault ships may have the potential to be completed for fixed-wing aviation operations. Beyond that, it’s questionable if there would be much foreign interest in that type of aircraft.

Aside from its one engine, what else can we gauge about the new Russian fighter at this point? The engine intake, in particular, is a puzzle. From some angles, the covered-up aircraft seems to be fitted with side-mounted intakes similar to those on the F-22, or the diverterless supersonic inlet (DSI) type found on the F-35. In at least one profile view, as Aviation Week’s Defense Editor Steve Trimble has pointed out, the aircraft even seems to have a pentagon-shaped intake that begins just below the forward part of the cockpit canopy.

This DSI arrangement would parallel a desktop model of an as-yet-unknown fighter design that appeared on the desk of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov late last year.

The fuselage seems to adopt the blended wing/body configuration found across most new-generation fighter types, with a prominent chine running along the centerline and perhaps incorporating prominent leading-edge vortex controllers, or LEVCONS, as found on the Su-57. These moving surfaces serve to increase lift and maneuverability at low speeds and, on the Su-57, reportedly also boost maneuverability at supersonic speeds. The outward-canted tailfins are prominent, but there’s no sign, as yet, of horizontal tail surfaces, or canard foreplanes. In the general configuration, the aircraft may have similarities in some of the Joint Advanced Strike Technology (JAST) designs that preceded the Joint Strike Fighter program, as well as developmental initiatives like Subsonic High Alpha Research Concept (SHARC), which was evaluated by NASA in the 1990s.

NASA/McDonnell Douglas SHARC and one JAST offering.