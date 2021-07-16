Show You Aren’t Afraid To Fly The Snake With This Rad Iron Eagle-Inspired T-Shirt

Iron Eagle may have been "the other" fighter jet movie of 1986, but for some of us, it really triggered our interest in military aviation. Even as a very young kid seeing it, I was just as fascinated in trying to understand what seemed like total bullshit as what looked real. Decades later, I penned the definitive resource on explaining one of the film's biggest absurdities—the seemingly unlimited arsenal of Iron Eagle's F-16A Fighting Falcons. Now you can show the world that you too are an Iron Eagle with this rad T-shirt.

Beyond the fighter jets, Iron Eagle was the quintessential 1980s action movie, complete with a beyond stupid premise and 'super kids' that could do anything—even commit all types of felonies to steal a pair of F-16s and go to war with a foreign country. I mean does it get any better and worse? Let's not forget the soundtrack was actually excellent, anchored by Queen, although, once again, it was overshadowed by the score to Topgun and the heaping of Kenny Loggins that movie came with it. Also, Iron Eagle hit theaters first, by about five months, which didn't help in keeping it top of mind after Maverick and Co. showed up on the big screen.