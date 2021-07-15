Russia’s New Light Fighter Jet Breaks Cover Ahead Of Huge Russian Air Show

Photos have appeared on social media showing what appears to be Russia’s much-hyped new light fighter jet, or at least a mock-up of it, days after the country’s United Aircraft Corporation first teased that a new design was likely to appear imminently. Previous announcements indicated that the rumored fighter, described as “a fundamentally new military aircraft,” was to be officially unveiled at the MAKS international air show that will begin at Zhukovsky International Airport, outside Moscow, next week.

These photos, which purport to show the fighter at Zhukovsky, reveal a full-size airframe wrapped in a black protective covering. This reveals a stealthy-looking overall shape, including what seems to be a prominent chine along the fuselage centerline. The planform of the mid-set wing is not immediately discernable, but the twin tailfins are canted outwards. While rumors of the fighter have suggested it will be a single-engine design, that can’t currently be verified. One of the images also shows a large hangar in the background, covered with banners promoting “The Checkmate,” as the new jet seems to be named.