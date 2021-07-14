The Mach-3 XF-108 Rapier Would Have Packed Its Big Missiles On A Revolver-Like Launcher

Of all the aircraft projects of the 1950s that never saw the light of day, without doubt, one of the most potentially impressive was the North American XF-108 Rapier. This was a planned all-weather interceptor that would have been propelled to a speed of over Mach 3 by a pair of General Electric J93 afterburning turbojets. Those were the same engines that powered the remarkable XB-70 Valkyrie strategic bomber, another Mach-3 North American product. The XF-108 shared some visual similarities and certain components with its larger cousin, but perhaps the most novel feature was its unique, internal rotary missile launcher. A rotary launcher for weapons is today a standard fixture in the bomb bays on U.S. strategic bombers, but no operational American fighter has ever had a similar feature. While there have been some ingenious solutions to packing weapons into internal bays on fighters, and new technologies are still being developed in this field today, rotary launchers are much more associated with air-to-ground weapons, rather than air-to-air ones.

U.S. Air Force Concept artwork of the XF-108 in its definitive configuration.

After Air Defense Command released its General Operating Requirement (GOR) 114 in late 1955, work on the XF-108 began, leading to a full-scale mockup that was presented to the Air Force in January 1959. A photo of the XF-108’s rotary launcher installation, apparently from this same mockup, was brought to our attention by Twitter user @clemente3000 and shows just how neat the jet’s weapons solution was expected to be. As it was, the Rapier would be canceled before the end of that same year.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES A mockup of the XF-108’s rotary missile bay, loaded with GAR-9s.

The weapons launcher, which would have carried three of the long-range GAR-9 missiles on a T-shaped assembly, was designed to fit the relatively slim stores bay in the lower fuselage between the XF-108’s huge engines and intakes. As the weapons bay door opened, it rotated to expose the missiles, meaning there were no doors that extended into the airstream.

For a while, at least, the McDonnell F-101B Voodoo used a somewhat similar arrangement for its armament, with a rotary pallet that carried three Falcon air-to-air missiles on the outside, and three more on the inside, but when opened, all the missiles were exposed. On the XF-108, in contrast, a single missile was exposed in turn.

U.S. Air Force