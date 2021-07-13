Check Out This F-15E Strike Eagle Spewing Sparks After Takeoff

Aviation photographer Matt Smart today captured an eye-catching sequence of shots of a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle suffering a dramatic incident on takeoff from its base at RAF Lakenheath in England. Most surprisingly, perhaps, it seems the aircrew were not necessarily even aware of what had happened, initially at least, and continued their sortie. Online flight tracking data available from ADS-B Exchange, seen further below, shows the jet taking off at approximately 9:02 AM local time before heading out over the North Sea coast and not returning to the airfield until around 10:56 AM.

Matt Smart

“From what I heard the pilot reported no issues with handing etcetera and stayed out for a while; we were expecting him to return to base, but he didn’t,” Matt told The War Zone. “I understand that someone also phoned the base about it to make them aware.”

ADSBexchange.com

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the trail of sparks emitted from the F-15E’s right-side Pratt & Whitney F100 turbofan was caused by a broken nozzle petal and actuator.

In normal operation, the actuator controls the nozzle petals, increasing the diameter of the exhaust when the afterburner is engaged, and the thrust output increases dramatically.

Matt Smart In this image can see what appears to be damage to some of the 'turkey feathers' that make up the F-15E's right-side exhaust nozzle.

Whatever the case, it seems there was no immediate cause for alarm from the crew of F-15E, serial number 91-0302, which is assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, the “Madhatters,” part of Lakenheath’s hard-worked 48th Fighter Wing. The parent wing also includes the 493rd Fighter Squadron, “Grim Reapers,” flying the F-15C/D, and the 494th Fighter Squadron, “Panthers,” also equipped with the F-15E. Before long, the base will host the Air Force’s first overseas-based F-35A unit, the 495th Fighter Squadron, “Valkyries.”