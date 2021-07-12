British Carrier Joins Forces With U.S. Flattop And Amphibious Assault Ship In Gulf Of Aden

In May, First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin, the Royal Navy's top officer, talked about how Queen Elizabeth could, in principle, launch F-35Bs into Afghanistan from the North Arabian Sea, which would require them to fly over Pakistan , but it's unclear if any such strikes are in CSG21's future. Last week, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson disclosed that the majority of British forces in Afghanistan had also departed the country .

Continuing east from the Gulf of Aden would take Queen Elizabeth and the rest of CSG21 into the Arabian Sea. Ronald Reagan, which is forward-deployed in Japan and recently began a rare deployment to the Middle East, had been operating in the North Arabian Sea to help provide cover for the ongoing U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan . U.S. officials said last week that this drawdown is already more than 90 percent complete .

Queen Elizabeth will eventually continue on to the Indo-Pacific region. There the carrier and the rest of CSG21 will almost certainly integrate again with warships from the United States, as well as the United Kingdom's other allies and partners. Many of those countries have already been stepping their own naval activity across this broad part of the world with a particular eye toward challenging China's vast and almost universally disputed territorial claims and increasing general regional influence.

Just today, the U.S. Navy denied that Chinese forces had chased the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Benfold away from the waters around the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, which authorities in Beijing claim almost all of despite competing claims from other countries. This so-called Freedom of Navigation Patrol (FONOP) came on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of a ruling from the international Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Netherlands rejecting Chinese claims to the bulk of the South China Sea. There has been much discussion already about whether Queen Elizabeth or other ships from CSG21 will take part in their own FONOPs around Chinese-claimed areas in the Pacific.

Regardless, Queen Elizabeth joining Ronald Reagan and Iwo Jima, as well as the other ships, in the Gulf of Aden underscores how the Royal Navy is likely to conduct carrier operations in many cases in the future, broadly, as part of larger multi-national coalitions. This could be beneficial for the United Kingdom, which has a limited number of surface escorts with which form its own independent carrier strike groups, and for allies looking to bolster their own naval aviation capacity during combined operations. As already noted, the entire task force that took part in this exercise today presented an impressive display of shared naval power.