Watch A Russian Tu-95MS Bear Bomber Unleash Its Cold War-Era Tail Guns

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s latest video presenting its now-regular long-range bomber drills includes a relatively rare in-action view of the tail guns of the Tupolev Tu-95MS Bear-H spitting out 23mm rounds. The Tu-95MS — which, despite its antiquated looks, is actually a good deal younger than the U.S. Air Force’s B-52H — is one of very few frontline aircraft still equipped with a tail gunner’s position, something you can read about in detail here.

The video, which appeared recently on the Russian Ministry of Defense’s YouTube channel, shows Tu-160 Blackjack and Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers, during the course of drills in which they practiced launched cruise missiles against ground targets on a range in the Arctic, and which were scheduled to end today. So far, however, there has been no evidence of any live cruise missile launches, with the only visible weapons employment relating to the Bear’s tail guns.