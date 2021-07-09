NASA's Experimental X-56B Unmanned Aircraft Suffered An "Anomaly" After Takeoff

NASA says that its experimental X-56B unmanned aircraft suffered what it described as an "anomaly" today. The current state of the drone, as well as whether it technically crashed, is unclear, but an additional statement that "there are no casualties," which seems slightly cryptic when discussing a drone and could suggest a hard impact into the ground.

The incident occurred around 7:30 AM local time at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, which is collocated with the U.S. Air Force's Edwards Air Force Base in California. The drone had just taken off when the unspecified fault emerged.

"The investigation is underway and further details will be provided when available," an official statement from officials at Armstrong said.