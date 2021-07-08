Presidential Presser Cut Short After Typhoon Jets Have To Scramble To Intercept Russian Planes

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais , citing unnamed Spanish government sources, the incident was a live, or Alpha, scramble, rather than a training scenario. Two Spanish Typhoons were scrambled, as is the normal procedure, to respond to at least one unidentified Russian aircraft. The fighters taking part in the Baltic Air Policing (BAP) mission routinely intercept Russian military aircraft, to ensure they don’t enter the national airspace of the Baltic states. BAP guidelines state that the NATO fighters, which carry live weapons, have to be airborne within 15 minutes of the alert.

The press conference was taking place at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, earlier today, as part of the Spanish president’s three-day visit to the Baltic states, including checking in on the Spanish armed forces contingent deployed as part of the NATO mission to help defend these countries. While Nauseda was speaking in a hangar at Šiauliai, a pilot could be seen racing up the ladder into the Typhoon in the background, while technicians prepared the jet for action. An advisor then explained that a live scramble had begun and the officials and their lecterns began to be moved out of the way to let the jet depart the hangar.

A visit to a Lithuanian airbase by Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez, and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda was all set to include the two leaders speaking to the press in front of a Spanish Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jet, deployed to the country on a rotational NATO air policing mission. However, in an impromptu demonstration of the air alert facility’s readiness, Nauseda had to break off his address as the jet was prepared to scramble to intercept Russian aircraft approaching NATO’s Baltic territories.

The original planning for the day’s events had included a practice, or Tango scramble, after the presidents’ address, but it seems that wasn’t required. El Pais reported that unnamed military sources “assume that Russia intentionally raised the alert for the visit of the Spanish president,” especially since there had been no previous such incidents in the previous 18 days. “Alliance sources believe that it is not by chance that [the alert] occurred during the appearance of Sánchez and the Lithuanian president,” the newspaper added. However, Russian military aircraft activity in the Baltic, and especially between the exclave of Kaliningrad and Russia itself is by no means uncommon. The press conference reportedly resumed 25 minutes in an empty hangar after the Spanish jets had departed for the live scramble.

The Spanish president took the opportunity to point to the latest alert incident to show “the importance of our presence here.” Similar sentiments were echoed on Twitter by Nauseda, although it should be noted that there is no indication that the Russian aircraft violated NATO airspace at any point.

What is unclear, however, is why the presidential press conference was scheduled to take place in a hangar in front of an alert jet in the first place. Even if this particular Typhoon was not a primary-assigned alert jet, and had to be used as a backup, there seems to have been some kind of oversight in the planning. In the past, at least some BAP alert jets have been kept in a high-security, sanitized area. Although it appears the jets were able to scramble without problem today, Russia, deliberately or otherwise, still managed to effectively upend a high-level press conference. The fact that an Alpha scramble might occur during the event would likely have been a consideration, at least. After all, the number of NATO scrambles Europe-wide has been on the increase. Across the continent last year there were more than 400 scrambles, around 350 of which were in response to flights by Russian military aircraft. This was a moderate increase compared to 2019, according to NATO. The Baltic, in particular, has long been a hotbed of this kind of activity.

Spanish Air Force A Spanish Typhoon is loaded with missile armament while on a BAP deployment.

Currently, around 140 personnel from the Spanish military are at Šiauliai for the BAP mission. The Spanish Air Force, or Ejército del Aire, has been providing the latest BAP rotation at the Lithuanian base since April 30, while an Italian Air Force F-35A contingent is meanwhile making its debut appearance at Ämari in Estonia. These are currently augmented by a detachment of Turkish Air Force F-16s at Malbork in Poland. To date, Spain has been one of the active contributors to BAP, with eight of these deployments to the Baltic since 2006. As well as Typhoons, Spain has also sent Mirage F1M and EF-18 Hornet fighters to the region.

Spanish Air Force A Spanish Air Force Typhoon scrambles during a previous Baltic Air Policing rotation.