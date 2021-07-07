Huge Explosion Rocks Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port Sparking Large Fire

Details are still emerging, but authorities in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates say that a large explosion in a container on a ship anchored in the Port of Jebel Ali, which shook surrounding buildings, subsequently caused a major fire to break out. Officials now say that the blaze has been brought under control and that there are no reported casualties, as of yet, but the full extent of the damage, which appears to be significant, remains unclear. "We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port continues without any disruption,” an official statement from the Port of Jebel Ali read. The port is a major commercial hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is the biggest of its kind in the Middle East.

via Twitter/@ModernEraNews A fireball above the port of Jebel Ali, captured by an eyewitness.

Initial reports had indicated that an oil tanker had exploded or caught fire, which has now been shown not to be the case. Authorities in Dubai have not identified the ship in question, but at least one unconfirmed report suggested that it could be the Comoros-registered container vessel Ocean Trader.

Whatever the cause of the incident, various unverified videos show a huge ball of orange flame rising over the port, while eyewitness accounts report that the explosion could be heard, and felt, from several miles around.

It is also worth noting that another vessel now thought to be in the same port, the Liberia-flagged CSAV Tyndall, had a fire break out last Saturday while it was headed to Jebel Ali. While the cause of that fire has not been established, Israeli officials reportedly blamed Iran for the incident. That would not be the first time that Tehran has been linked with an attack on a commercial vessel in the region, where there have been apparent tit-for-tat operations by both Iran and Israel targeting shipping. Regardless, so far there is no evidence either way at present that this was anything but an accident, and the identity of the vessel on which the fire broke out is yet to be confirmed. We will continue to update this developing story as more details become available. Contact the author: thomas@thedrive.com