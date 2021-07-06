New B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber Rendering Released By The Air Force (Updated)

The U.S. Air Force has released what is only the third rendering of its future B-21 Raider stealth bomber, which shows a previously unseen and extremely curious cockpit windscreen configuration. The latest image depicts one of the aircraft flying over Edwards Air Force Base in California, where initial testing of these bombers is set to begin after the type's first flight, which is presently expected to occur in May 2022. The Air Force released the new B-21 artwork on July 6, 2021, to go along with an official online fact sheet on the Raider. The service had released the second artist's conception of the jet in January 2020, with the same rendering of the aircraft individually depicted inside hangars at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, and Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. Ellsworth is expected to be the first base to host an operational B-21 squadron after the type enter service in the mid-2020s, followed by Whiteman and Dyess.

USAF The Air Force's new rendering of a B-21 Raider stealth bomber, showing the aircraft flying over Edwards Air Force Base in California.

"Nuclear modernization is a top priority for the Department of Defense and the Air Force, and B-21 is key to that plan,” Randall Walden, the director of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, said in a statement accompanying the artwork and fact sheet releases. “The built-in feature of open systems architecture on the B-21 makes the bomber effective as the threat environment evolves. This aircraft design approach sets the nation on the right path to ensuring America’s enduring airpower capability.”

By far the most eye-catching detail in this new rendering is the windscreen configuration, which is notably different from the ones seen in the two earlier artists' conceptions of the B-21. The earlier art showed only a pair of cockpit windows, while the latest art shows at least one new narrow, slanted window on the left side of the cockpit. The assumption is that there is likely to be an identical one on the other side. A closer look at the rendering also indicates that there are still two separate windscreens at the front. This would all be more in line, in general, with the four cockpit windows found on the existing B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. Northrop Grumman is the company behind both the B-2 and B-21 designs.

USAF/Northrop Grumman A comparison of the B-21 cockpit window configurations from, left to right, the 2021 concept art, the 2020 rendering, and the original artist's conception of the jet.

However, it's not entirely clear what purpose these windows would serve or why it would be useful for them to be shaped in this way. This downward to upward slanted shape would appear to provide almost no upward visibility and be below the pilot's eyeline. It's also unclear why this would've been the preferred design versus two windscreens that extend on either side of the cockpit, as seen in the earlier renderings. The framing in between the additional windows would only increase the number of joint areas that would have to be smoothed over, and kept immaculately that way, in order to preserve the jet's stealth characteristics. At the same time, relatively large, single-piece curved windows are complex structures to produce. Beyond that, the new art offers few, if any other potential substantive details. We get no additional looks at the aircraft's stealthy inlets for its engines, or their shrouded exhausts, which are highly sensitive and especially complex features of the design. The rendering does show more of a pronounced bulge in the aircraft's belly, which is similar, in broad respects, to the otherworldly shape of the B-2.

Major Allen Clark A picture of the B-2's "beak," which also shows the bulged fuselage.

The artwork does not show any significant changes to the aircraft's general planform, which is very reminiscent of Northrop Grumman's original Advanced Technology Bomber design that preceded the B-2 as we know it today. The latest B-21 rendering also notably has the same highly-pronounced, almost bill-like chine line leading edge that was seen in the second artist's conception that the Air Force released last year. It is, of course, also important to remember that this is just a rendering and may not be entirely representative, if at all, of the final design.

USAF An artist's conception of the B-2 bomber from a period in its development relatively close to its public unveiling.

When it comes to the information in the fact sheet, the most notable detail is the updated projected unit cost of $639 million in 2019 dollars. This is almost $673 million in today's dollars. In 2010, the projected unit cost of what was then referred to as the Long Range Strike-Bomber (LRS-B) was $550 million, or close to $580 million in today's dollars. That price point also assumed the Air Force would procure at least 100 of these aircraft. The service's current plan is to buy as many as 149 B-21s. "Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates directed B-21 Average Procurement Unit Cost as a key performance parameter as the best means to control costs," the fact sheet stresses.

DOD Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.

Beyond that, the details about the B-21 program, as well as the aircraft itself, all appear to have been previously reported. "The B-21 Raider will be a component of a larger family of systems for conventional Long Range Strike, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, electronic attack, communication and other capabilities," the fact sheet does further confirm. "It will be nuclear capable and designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations. Additionally, it will be able to employ a broad mix of stand-off and direct-attack munitions." The larger family of systems also is thought to include the secretive RQ-180 drone, which you read more about in detail in this War Zone feature. "The B-21 is being designed with open systems architecture to reduce integration risk and enable competition for future modernization efforts to allow for the aircraft to evolve as the threat environment changes," it adds. The first two B-21s are currently in different states of production at Plant 42 in California. The Air Force hopes to publicly roll out the first of them sometime early next year. When that happens, it will be very interesting to see how the renderings we've seen so far, and any that are still to come, line up with the Raider's actual design. Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com