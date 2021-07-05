South Korea's Mysterious Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile Tested From Underwater Platform: Report

YTN describes the SLBM involved in the test as a modified Hyunmoo 2B ballistic missile to which it attributes a maximum range of around 300 miles. The SLBM version of this weapon is reportedly known as the K-SLBM or Hyunmoo 4-4.

South Korea’s YTN news broadcaster reported the successful underwater launch of an SLBM, citing confirmation from an unnamed military official. What’s not clear is the exact type of missile involved, although it appears to have been launched from a submerged barge, rather than a Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) submarine. This is standard procedure for initial tests of weapons in this class before they are taken aboard a submarine.

South Korea has apparently joined an elite group of military powers to have successfully developed a practical submarine-launched ballistic missile , or SLBM. Although details remain scarce, local media report that a waterborne test of the missile was successful. Should Seoul now progress to fielding an operational SLBM capability on its submarine fleet, it will notably become the only non-nuclear-armed nation to introduce this type of weapon.

This latest reported development follows the launch of an SLBM from a ground test facility at Anheung late last year.

According to YTN, the ROKN is due to receive the first of its indigenous Dosan Ahn Changho class conventionally powered submarines later this month and this is expected to be the service’s first vessel capable of carrying SLBMs. Currently, the initial boat is “completing the evaluation of the torpedo decoy launch system,” according to the same source. “I assume that the Navy is still not in the phase of being able to launch SLBMs from a dived submarine,” another unnamed military official told Yonhap News. “As far as I know, however, technical development to acquire necessary capabilities is ongoing.” That would also seem to point to the fact that the ROKN will gain a submarine-based SLBM capability once the first of these new submarines is commissioned into service, possibly in the next few weeks. With that in mind, Yonhap further reports that the lead submarine in the Dosan Ahn Changho class could perform a test launch of the new SLBM “imminently.” The Dosan Ahn Changho class, which was developed under the third phase of the Korean Attack Submarine program, or KSS-III, has provision for six vertical launch system (VLS) cells that will be able to accommodate SLBMs or cruise missiles. Subsequent vessels in the class are expected to increase the capacity to 10 VLS cells.

Teukwonjae707/Wikimedia Commons A model of the Dosan Ahn Changho class submarine.

The Dosan Ahn Changho class is significantly bigger than any previous ROKN submarines, at around 3,000 tons, and is equipped with an advanced lithium-ion battery-based air-independent propulsion system. Despite a lack of official details, the fact that Seoul has been working on an SLBM program has been known for over five years — you can read our initial reporting on it here. Its development has paralleled studies into the practicality of a future nuclear-powered submarine. So far, however, there has been no official acknowledgment from Seoul that it intends to field SLBMs on the Dosan Ahn Changho class, although this would seem to be the only realistic option, at least in the short term. Moreover, since last month South Korea is permitted to develop ballistic missiles capable of reaching targets far beyond the Korean Peninsula after U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to scrap the previous restrictions that had been in place since 1979. Although these guidelines had been updated on several occasions, most recently they limited Seoul to developing missiles with a maximum range of 500 miles. This change could open the door to South Korea developing SLBMs with a range greater than 500 miles, and certainly in excess of the 300 miles attributed to the Hyunmoo 2B. “Without the restrictions on missile ranges, observers believe South Korea is likely to prioritize the development of intermediate-range ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 1,000-5,000 kilometers capable of reaching targets beyond the Korean Peninsula,” Defense News reported last month. “It is also possible Seoul could try developing longer-range submarine-launched ballistic missiles or conduct research on hypersonic weapons.” Still, exactly how large a missile these new submarines can hold remains to be understood, but future submarine designs could expand on its vertical launch capabilities. South Korea’s apparent SLBM ambitions have to be seen in the context of increased tensions with North Korea in recent years, as well as that country’s own submarine-launched ballistic missile developments. Of course, outside of its still-mysterious SLBM program, Pyongyang is also highly active in the development of various land-based nuclear weapons and delivery systems. An extended-range SLBM, of the type that would now be permitted with the demise of the previous restrictions, would also provide South Korea with a means of deterring potential enemies further afield, such as China and Russia.

NK State Media What is likely to be North Korea’s first operational nuclear-armed submarine seen under construction during one of Kim’s inspections.