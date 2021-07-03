State Department's New Black Hawks In Afghanistan Could Prove Especially Important After Withdrawal

Some of the newest additions to the U.S. Department of State's Air Wing, ex-U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters of various types, are now flying in Afghanistan. Though the department has been conducting a variety of aviation operations there for more than a decade now, the Black Hawks provide support to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. This is a mission that could be even more important in the coming weeks and months as the withdrawal of American military forces from the country continues to move ahead at a brisk pace and if the security situation continues to deteriorate. The presence of the State Department Black Hawks in Afghanistan, which are painted in a distinctive blue-over-gray paint scheme with a red cheatline along the center of the fuselage, was highlighted back in April when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to the country. At least three of these helicopters, with the U.S. civil registration codes N35WN, N36LN, and N771WC, all of which are HH-60L variants, helped shuttle Blinken, members of his entourage, and other officials around Kabul during that visit.

US State Department A US State Department HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter in Afghanistan during Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit in April 2021.

In Army service, the HH-60Ls, which have been steadily replaced by newer HH-60Ms, were primarily configured for casualty evacuation missions. They are readily distinguishable from standard UH-60 utility variants by the duckbill-like sponsons on their noses. A sensor turret with electro-optical and infrared cameras can be installed underneath, though the available pictures and video of State Department examples do not show them with any such systems fitted.

Stephan de Bruijn via AirHistory.net A US Army HH-60L Black Hawk at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in 2006.

The State Department HH-60Ls, which are used primarily as personnel transports, have a variety of antennas on top and below their fuselages not found on their Army counterparts, suggesting they have received a more robust communications package. This would make good sense, especially for the ones in Afghanistan, which, as already noted, can find themselves moving around senior officials, including the Secretary of State.

At least some of these State Department Black Hawks, which are all contractor-operated, have 7.62mm M240 machine guns mounted in the crew chief windows on either side of the helicopter. They also have launchers for decoy flares on the tail boom.

It's not clear when the first State Department Black Hawks arrived in Afghanistan, but it appears to have occurred sometime in the last year or so. The Air Wing, formally known as the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs’ Office of Aviation, or INL/A, had begun acquiring these helicopters by 2018, as you can read more about in this past War Zone feature. It presently has nine of them, all HH-60Ls, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). However, during a visit in March 2020, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rode in ex-U.S. Marine Corps CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters, which had been the primary State Department helicopter in use in the country for years at that point. It's also unclear whether any of the CH-46s, or any other Air Wing helicopters, also remain in use in Afghanistan now that the Black Hawks have arrived.

US State Department A State Department Air Wing CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter inside the US Embassy complex in Kabul in March 2020 during then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit. Note that this helicopter is also armed with at least one M240 machine gun and fitted with dispensers loaded with decoy flares.