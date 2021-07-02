Watch Pilots Get Rescued After Their Ditched 737 Sunk Off Oahu

“Our crews often train closely with our counterparts in the Honolulu Fire Department for situations just like this one,” Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Masato Nakajima, a Sector Honolulu watchstander, said in a separate statement . “That training paid off and we were able to quickly deploy response assets to the scene and recover the two people aboard the aircraft.”

"One survivor was located on the tail of the aircraft, went into the water as the plane sunk, and was hoisted by the MH-65 and transported to Queen’s Medical Center for evaluation; the other survivor was located on top of some floating packages, declined a hoist, and was picked up by a Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescue boat for transport to shore," the statement continued. "The aircraft apparently sunk approximately 1.5NM south of [sic] Ewa Beach, in approximately 150 FT [feet] of water."

Hawaii News Now subsequently reported that the crew member that the Coast Guard pulled from the water is presently in critical condition, while the individual that the Honolulu Fire Department Boat rescued is in serious condition "with a head injury and multiple lacerations.

The Coast Guard said that it planned to evaluate the extent of any possible pollution resulting from the mishap when the sun came up.

Exactly what happened remains unclear, publicly available air traffic control recordings indicate that the engine issue developed quickly and was very serious. "We've lost number one engine and we're coming straight to the airport," one crew member can be heard saying at one point in the audio, which you can listen to in full below. "We're going to lose the other engine, too. It's running very hot."