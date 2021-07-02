The British Army’s New Light Howitzer Could Be Unmanned

This general concept has been seen on other unmanned ground vehicle designs, such as the Multi-Mission Unmanned Ground Vehicle , or MULE, that was developed for the U.S. Army, initially as part of the abortive Future Combat Systems (FCS) program. This type of design is intended to provide a very high degree of mobility over all kinds of rough terrain.

The slide Hawkes shared shows a computer-generated concept for an unmanned self-propelled gun, mounted on a four-wheeled chassis. As already noted, each of the wheels is mounted on an articulating leg and there are no connecting axles, suggesting that this proposal would involve a hybrid-electric motor-in-hub arrangement, or perhaps some sort of mechanical linkage inside the leg that connects to a motor in the central body. Either way, the concept is at least fairly notional at this stage.

Jon Hawkes, Head of Land Warfare at the Janes defense and security information company, today tweeted a slide from an apparent briefing provided by the U.K.’s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory, or Dstl, a branch of the U.K. Ministry of Defense that leverages scientific and technological advances for the benefit of the armed forces. Dstl is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its establishment today, as well.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense has revealed that it is looking at unmanned self-propelled guns, which could have autonomous capabilities, as potential replacements for the British Army’s current L118 105mm howitzer. An artist’s conception of one proposal for this future Lightweight Fires Platform, seen at the top of this story, shows a design with four wheels on separate, articulating legs.

The artist’s conception of the Lightweight Fires Platform (LFP) includes a gun and onboard ammunition stowage on top of the chassis, along with what appears to be an autoloader, shown in red, to actually load rounds into the weapon. The slide says that Dstl has been exploring weapons of various calibers, along with associated ammunition. This particular concept is likely just one to have emerged from this three-year “pre-concept” study that aims to find a successor to the L118, a 105mm weapon that has to be towed into action or transported by helicopter. The L118 dates back to the late 1960s and is also used by the U.S. Army, in a modified form, as the M119 howitzer.

Most interestingly, perhaps, is the fact that Dstl is considering “unmanned, autonomous, and self-propelled concepts” for the future gun, as part of the Lightweight Fires Platform (LFP) program, an effort that seems not to have been widely known about until now. There is little publicly available information about LFP, either, although a tweet from the 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery last October reveals that a senior engineer from Dstl visited that unit to discuss ammunition and the logistic support chain to help inform the program.

Moreover, LFP appears to be part of a broader initiative known as the Close Support Fires program. In the U.K. Ministry of Defense’s Defense Equipment Plan for 2019, Close Support Fires was described as an effort “which will deliver a step-change in artillery capability providing greater agility, range, and lethality in support of the warfighting division from 2026.” The Dstl slide says that it is, though “investigating and evaluating multiple calibers and advanced projectile solutions,” looking to find a new light artillery piece that has extended range and improved accuracy and effects, as well as greater mobility and a reduced crew complement. The current L118 has a range of around 11 miles, although it is considered far less accurate once firing at targets beyond around 9 miles and it’s highly probable that any replacement would feature at least the option of precision-guided shells.

Crown Copyright Royal Air Force Chinooks move L118 Light Guns in support of 16 Air Assault Brigade conducting a raid on Salisbury Plain during a gunnery exercise in 2019.