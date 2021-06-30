Meet The MC-145B Wily Coyote Armed Special Ops Transport Plane

The Sierra Nevada Corporation, or SNC, has given us the first look at its MC-145B Wily Coyote. This armed aircraft, which is derived from the Polish PZL M28 Skytruck, as is the U.S. Air Force's existing fleet of C-145A Combat Coyote special operations light transport planes, is the company's entry into the U.S. Special Operations Command's Armed Overwatch trials. In May, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) awarded a contract to SNC to demonstrate the MC-145B as part of the Armed Overwatch program, which is ostensibly seeking to acquire a new manned light attack aircraft to support U.S. special operations forces in permissive environments. SOCOM also picked four other companies – L3Harris, Leidos, MAG Aerospace, and Textron – to supply aircraft for tests at Eglin Air Force Base, where had been scheduled to begin earlier this month and wrap up at the end of July. It's unclear how much each firm received, by SOCOM said that the total combined value of all five deals was just under $19.2 million.

USAF A US Air Force C-145A Combat Coyote, which is based on the same design as the MC-145B, airdrops cargo during a training exercise.

Until now, SNC was the only one of these firms that did not appear to have released any pictures or concept art of its design. The artwork that the company has now provided to The War Zone, seen at the top of this story, shows a distinctly modified version of the basic twin-engine turboprop M28/C-145A aircraft with an extended nose. The new front section, in particular, is similar in many respects to existing maritime patrol and search and rescue (SAR) variants of the M28.

Grzegorz Jereczek via Wikimedia A Polish M28B-1RM bis Byrza maritime patrol plane with a nose similar to the one on the MC-145B.

There is a sensor turret under the plane's new snout and another one under the fuselage. At least from the art, these both appear to be WESCAM MX-15s from L3Harris, which can be configured to carry a mixture of electro-optical and infrared cameras, as well as laser designators. The MX-15 is already an option for installation in the nose on M28s configured for maritime patrol and SAR duties.

PZL Mielec A 2014 PZL Mielec briefing slide noting that the L3Harris MX-15 sensor turret, as well as the Teledyne FLIR Star SAFIRE turret, is an option for installation on certain variants of the M28.

No other intelligence, surveillance, or reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities are specifically mentioned in SNC marketing materials about the aircraft. It is possible that the MC-145B could be large enough to carry aerial versions of SOCOM's Joint Threat Warning System (JTWS) family of signals intelligence systems, some of which are able to fit inside the slightly larger C-146A Wolfhound light transport. SNC does say that the Wily Coyote has a robust communications and data-sharing suite and is designed to be able to readily accommodate new and improved capabilities on that front as time goes on. The MC-145B configuration also has four underwing hardpoints for external stores. The SNC marketing materials for the aircraft say that it can carry AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and pods filled with AGR-20 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS II) laser-guided rockets under its wings. It adds that there are also "provisions" for loading GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) precision-guided glide bombs on these hardpoints. The aircraft can also be configured to launch various kinds of precision-guided munitions, as well as small drones, via the increasingly popular Common Launch Tube (CLT), through eight apertures in the floor of the main cabin. This setup also allows the launchers to be reloaded in flight. The SNC marketing material specifically mentions Dynetics GBU-69/B Small Glide Munition (SGM) glide bomb and Raytheon's AGM-176 Griffin, which can be employed as a powered missile or an unpowered glide munition, as well as Coyote unmanned aircraft, another Raytheon product, as potential payloads.

SNC Marketing material showing potential weapons and other stories options for the MC-145B Wily Coyote.

As a brief aside, it's interesting to note that the MC-145B depicted on this page of the marketing materials is painted in a scheme that includes a series of distinctive diagonal white stripes on the tail, which is clearly based on the ones worn by aircraft assigned to the U.S. Army Air Force's 1st Air Commando Group in the China, Burma, and India (CBI) theater of operations during World War II. In March, it had emerged that SNC had painted one of the three A-29B Super Tucano light attack aircraft that it is set to deliver to U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) in a similar scheme. AFSOC's 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field in Florida traces its roots back to the 1st Air Command Group. The acquisition of these A-29Bs is unrelated to the Armed Overwatch program.

SNC An A-29B Super Tucano light attack aircraft for the US Air Force painted in a scheme based on the ones worn by aircraft assigned to the World War II-era 1st Air Commando Group.