Air Force Finds New Need For Low-Cost Engine Tech Used On Nazi Buzz Bombs

The U.S. Air Force is looking at the potential of pulsejet technology as part of broader efforts to provide reliable, low-cost powerplants for future drones and missiles. The service is kicking off its new foray into pulsejets by funding the development of a new air-launched decoy drone. While a decoy is the immediate focus, there is also scope for the decoy, and its propulsion system, to have other potential applications, too. The Air Force Armament Directorate recently awarded the Wave Engine Corporation startup a $1-million contract to develop and then demonstrate the pulsejet decoy, known as the Versatile Air-Launched Platform (VALP). The award followed what the company describes as a “highly competitive process with hundreds of applicants” as the Air Force seeks to fund promising new technologies for possible use in future capabilities.

Wave Engine Corp. A Schreder glider was first tested with Wave Engine Corporation’s new pulsejet engine last year.

Concept artwork supplied by the company shows a pair of VALPs being launched as decoys from an F-16 fighter jet, as seen at the top of this story. While hard to judge the scale of the decoy from the image, it clearly has a narrow but unusually deep forward fuselage containing the pulsejet, low-mounted swept wings, and a slender rear body possibly carrying a V-shaped tail unit.

The limited description suggests a role similar to the existing ADM-160 Miniature Air-Launched Decoy (MALD), which is dropped by aircraft and operates much like a mini-cruise missile, albeit designed to distract and deceive enemy air defense systems to protect a strike package. The ADM-160 is powered by a small turbojet engine.

U.S. Air Force/A1C Celeste Zuniga A Miniature Air-Launched Decoy is loaded onto a B-52H bomber July 13, 2020 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.

It’s not exactly clear how VALP would operate as a decoy, but there are various options that could be used to spoof enemy air defenses, including simply mimicking the combat flight profiles and signatures of the launch or other aircraft, employing electronic warfare jammers, or even dropping chaff countermeasures.

“VALP is a multi-mission, air-launched vehicle that leverages the company’s proprietary engine technology to demonstrate high-performance, low-cost propulsion for future generations of high-performance aerial vehicles,” Wave Engine said in a statement confirming the contract award. “The future of aircraft is smaller, more capable, and more affordable,” explained Daanish Maqbool, CEO of Wave Engine. “The aviation industry has long been stymied by the lack of high-performance engines for small aircraft, and we are here to break through this barrier.” Clearly, the engine is the major focus of this effort, and it could be spiraled out to other projects if it works as anticipated. Generally speaking, pulsejet technology has been around for a long time and was used to power Nazi Germany’s infamous V-1 flying bombs, or “buzz bombs,” early cruise missile that were used to attack targets in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in the final months of World War II.

Air Ministry Second World War Official Collection A wartime British cutaway drawing of the Fiesler Fi 103 flying bomb, better known as the V-1.

A pulsejet — so-called because its combustion occurs intermittently, in pulses — has few or no moving parts, in contrast to a conventional jet. Fuel and air are combusted within a simple hollow tube, and hot gases are pushed out of the back to produce thrust. This confers on them the advantages of simplicity and light weight, but on the other hand, they traditionally have a poor compression ratio, which limits their power output. They are also typically very loud.

Cyrille Dunant and Gregor Shapiro/Wikimedia Commons Pulse jet schematic. The first part of the cycle: (1) air intake, mixed with fuel (2). Second part: the valve (3) is closed and the ignited fuel-air mix (4) propels the craft.