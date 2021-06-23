Russian Warships Came Within Just 34 Miles Of Hawaii During Recent Drills

"At the closest point, some ships operated approximately 20 to 30 NM [nautical miles; 23 to 34 statute miles] off the coast of Hawaii," Kafka said. "As part of our normal daily operations, we continue to track all vessels in the Indo-Pacific area of operations through maritime patrol aircraft, surface ship, and joint capabilities."

This is much closer than the Kremlin had previously acknowledged, having only said that the ships from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet were conducting major exercises, including practicing to destroy enemy aircraft carriers, some 2,500 miles southeast of the Kuril Islands. This would have put them hundreds of miles away from the Hawaiian Islands. Earlier reports from U.S. outlets had said that the Russian ships and aircraft were operating in and over the Pacific between 300 and 500 miles from Hawaii, as well.

"While I am not going to get into our tactic and procedures, I can say that we operate in accordance with international law and expect Russia to do the same," Kafka added when asked about whether or not U.S. military forces issued any warnings to the Russian ships or otherwise communicated with them as they sailed past Hawaii. "U.S. military forces are present and active in and around the Western Pacific on a daily basis in support of the homeland and to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

