Shocking Images: America's Newest Aircraft Carrier Endures Explosive Tests Off Florida

The day has finally come—the first in her class USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) has begun shock trials. The first explosive event occurred on the afternoon of June 18th, 2021, off the coast of Florida. The underwater blast registered 3.9 on the Richter Scale, which alerted many of us who watch for these types of events that the trials had begun.

Full Ship Shock Trials (FSSTs) are a massive and potentially invasive test of how all of the ships' systems, as well as her crew, fare after large concussive blasts occur in close proximity to the ship. This includes everything from the hardiness of onboard computer systems to nuclear reactor elements to sensor systems to crew support elements. Nothing is left unexamined and the entire ship is specifically prepared for the trials with thousands of miles of cabling to support test equipment. The ships' crew has to be ready for major damage and their ability to respond to that potentiality is part of the testing evolution.

These types of trials are hugely important for a new class of ships, especially one as complex as the Ford class, because nearby explosions could come from careening anti-ship missiles, naval mines, torpedoes, or even other ships nearby that get struck by enemy weaponry. It also gives some insights into how the ship may fare during a successful attack. It's all about finding any weak spots and remediating them. Any issues can also impact the construction of future Ford carriers, four of which are planned and three of which are deep under assembly at this time.