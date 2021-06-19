Giant Studio Model Of Broken Arrow's B-3 Stealth Bomber Is On The Auction Block

Do you remember the John Travolta and Christian Slater flick Broken Arrow? No? You are probably not alone. The nuclear weapons heist yarn wasn't exactly a cinematic tour de force and today it garners about 2.5 out of five stars in terms of reviews, but to military aviation nerds it was something of a 1990s cult classic. Now, the true star of this John Woo-directed action flick can be yours! That's right, the fictional 'B-3' stealth bomber showcased in the film is being auctioned off, well at least the giant studio model of it, and you know what? It actually was a pretty awesome and realistic design in retrospect!

The listing over at Propstoreauction.com reads as such: