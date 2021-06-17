An Air Cushion Patrol Seaplane Was Once In The Works With The U.S. And Japan

A 70-ton jet-powered maritime patrol aircraft that could operate from runways peppered with bomb craters, unprepared airstrips, scrub, water, or even ice? The Grumman/Shin Meiwa ASR-544-4 proposal could have provided Japan, as well as other operators, with a remarkably versatile, high-performance submarine-hunter. Sadly, perhaps, this Cold War project never made it beyond the drawing board, but it was a radical concept that warrants further examination. The joint American/Japanese program was based around the potential of a novel concept that had been developed by Bell Aerosystems, the Air Cushion Landing System, or ACLS, which was apparently first tested on a Lake LA-4 light amphibious aircraft.

via Twitter A desktop model of the Grumman/Shin Meiwa ASR-544-4 in U.S. Navy markings.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, there were a number of experiments to fit aircraft with the rubber-raft-like ACLS gear, which promised to make possible operations from almost any surface. In this way, an aircraft fitted with ACLS could be truly amphibious without the requirement for wheeled landing gear, skis, floats, or even a boat-like hull. The ACLS employed an inflatable bag under the aircraft that effectively transformed it into an air cushion vehicle once on the ground (or water). This was inflated using compressed air, released through thousands of nozzles on the inside of the rubber skirt, creating a layer of air that the aircraft literally floated upon. Integral ‘pillows’ were deployed to slow the aircraft down when landing, acting as brakes. When the aircraft was parked or floating on water, an internal bladder sealed off the nozzles.

To test the idea for military applications, the U.S. Air Force and Canada’s Department of Industry, Trade and Commerce teamed up with Bell to adapt a de Havilland Canada DHC-5 Buffalo twin-turboprop short takeoff and landing transport with ACLS. Two additional turboprop engines were fitted to provide compressed air to inflate the ACLS. Known as the XC-8A and nicknamed the “Puffalo,” the modified air-cushion Buffalo first took off using ACLS in March 1975. It’s unclear, however, if it ever landed with a fully inflated system. Overall, though, it seems the main concern with the project was the service life of the aircraft’s rubber airbag, which proved prone to wear and tear on harder surfaces.

Bell The XC-8A “Puffalo” taxies on its ACLS gear.

Meanwhile, the ACLS was being eyed by Grumman and Shin Meiwa as a way of greatly improving the versatility of their planned maritime patrol aircraft. In the ASR-544-4 proposal of 1973, the aircraft would likely have been used mainly from the sea, but it was expected to be able to tackle other surfaces too, including improved and unimproved runways. With an elegant 104-foot high-mounted swept wing and a swept T-tail, the ASR-544-4 was broadly reminiscent of the Martin P6M Seamaster jet-powered flying-boat prototype of the 1950s. The engine installation was unusual, with a pair of turbofans mounted above the wings, close to the wing root, and a third engine buried in the tail. The exhausts of the two over-wing engines could be deflected 15 degrees downward to improve takeoff performance. The 111-foot fuselage had space for a crew of 10, together with their workstations, a rest area, bunk, galley, and lavatory. Mission equipment was planned to include radar in the nose, magnetic anomaly detector in the wingtip floats for finding submerged submarines, plus internal sonobuoys. Two separate lower-fuselage weapons bays would have carried up to eight torpedoes, while four underwing stations were also provided for anti-ship missiles.

via Twitter

Finally, the ACLS below the fuselage would have been 44 feet long and 24 feet wide, with a maximum depth of 6.7 feet, and would have retracted fully into the fuselage when not in use. The air needed to inflate the cushion would have come from two “common power packages,” located in the rear fuselage, these same engines also providing bleed air for the boundary-layer control system, which streamed gases over the upper surfaces of the wing for improved takeoff and landing performance. Takeoff from calm water with a headwind was expected to be achieved in 21 seconds, the aircraft lifting into the air after a distance of 1,700 feet.

via Twitter An underside view of the ASR-544-4 reveals the inflated ACLS and the fuselage weapons bays fore and aft.

Performance-wise, the ASR-544-4 would have had a mission radius of 1,400 nautical miles and a maximum stores load of over 12,000 pounds. The planned top speed was an impressive Mach 0.9, which would have allowed it to take up its position on station far quicker than its propeller-driven counterparts.

Grumman A three-view drawing and specification for the ASR-544-4.

Grumman Schematic cutaway view of the Grumman/Shin Meiwa design.