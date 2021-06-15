Dozens Of Chinese Warplanes Fly South Of Taiwan After Beijing Blasts Criticism From G7

China's military sent 28 aircraft into the southwestern corner of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone, or ADIZ, earlier today. This is the largest group of People's Liberation Army warplanes to fly through that region since the Chinese began conducting these kinds of sorties on a near-daily basis in 2020. This show of force comes just a day after authorities in Beijing slammed a statement from the G7 group of industrialized nations, which includes the United States, that had called for, in part, a "peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues." In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced the incursions, which took place on June 15, 2021, and said that the amassed Chinese aircraft included 14 J-16 and 6 J-11 fighter jets, both derivatives of the Soviet-design Flanker, as well as four H-6 bombers, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, one electronic warfare variant of the Y-8 series, and another Y-8 type in an anti-submarine warfare configuration. This is eight more aircraft than the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had sent into this sector of the Taiwanese ADIZ on March 26, which had previously been the most Chinese warplanes sent into the region in a single day since these flights became a routine occurrence last year.

Taiwan MND A stock photo of a Chinese KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, a type that was among those that flew south of Taiwan on June 15, 2021.

Taiwanese officials said that their responses to the PLA sorties included the scrambling of combat aircraft, the employment of air defense assets to further monitor the situation, and the issuing of warning messages to the Chinese aircraft via radio. This is the standard operating procedure in response to People's Liberation Army (PLA) missions that enter the ADIZ.

As has happened in the past, the fighter jets and bombers, as well as the electronic warfare Y-8, took routes that hooked around the eastern side of Taiwan. This underscores the PLA's now increasingly well-established ability to launch aerial attacks on Taiwanese targets from multiple vectors simultaneously, presenting complications for defending forces on the island. In general, the appearance of more than two dozen Chinese military aircraft south of Taiwan reflects a steady escalation of tensions between authorities in Beijing and Taipei in recent years, with the former routinely issuing overt threats to use military force should officials on the island declare total independence from the mainland. The Chinese government views Taiwan as a rogue province and integral to its national territory.

These latest sorties, however, follown outrage on the part of the Chinese government at a joint statement that leaders of the G7 nations issued on June 13 at the close of their latest meeting in Carbis Bay in Cornwall in the United Kingdom. In addition to the United States, the G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky The leaders of the G7 nations, including U.S. President Joe Biden, in the first row, second from the left, pose for a picture during the group's summit in Cornwall in June 2021.

AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying Taiwan's President Tsai Ing Wen speaks at a ceremony marking the launch of a naval vessel in April 2021.