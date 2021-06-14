Canadian Submarine Bedeviled By Accidents For A Decade Is Finally Back In The Water

The Royal Canadian Navy’s Victoria class diesel-electric submarine HMCS Corner Brook has returned to the water, following a troubled overhaul that began back in 2014 and was interrupted by an onboard fire. The boat has not been to sea for even longer, however, since it was effectively put out of commission after hitting the seabed off Vancouver Island in the Pacific Ocean back in 2011. The Royal Canadian Navy, or RCN, announced yesterday that Corner Brook had begun the undocking process at Esquimalt Graving Dock (EGD), when it was loaded onto the lift barge Seaspan Careen over several hours. The barge then moved the sub to Ogden Point. Here, the submarine was gradually lowered into the water. It will then be moved to Her Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard at Halifax, Nova Scotia, and fueled in advance of in-harbor acceptance trials, after which it should finally go back to sea.

Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Corner Brook is maneuvered onto the lift barge for the journey to Her Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard.

The RCN described it as a “significant milestone for Canada’s Submarine Force” and “also a noteworthy step towards the goal of having three of four submarines back in operations across the east and west coast in the near future.”

Preparations for the undocking of Corner Brook began on June 10 after Babcock Canada completed its Extended Docking Work Period (EDWP) at EGD.

The path to getting Corner Brook back into service — which has still not happened yet — has been a tortuous one and has become emblematic of the problems that the four-boat Victoria class has faced.

Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Corner Brook transported on the lift barge Seaspan Careen.

The submarines were acquired from the United Kingdom after the British Royal Navy phased out conventionally-powered boats in favor of an all-nuclear sub-surface fleet in the 1990s. The four ex-Upholder class submarines arrived in Canada between 2000 and 2004. After spending $427 million on an eight-year lease, the boats were officially sold for exactly one British pound and another $98 million was invested in overhauls and refits. Their subsequent service in RCN hands, where they were renamed as members of the Victoria class, has been anything but straightforward, however. Corner Brook’s particular misfortune really began with the aforementioned accident off Vancouver Island in 2011, which was officially blamed on human error. At the time there were concerns that damage to the submarine’s pressure hull might mean it would have to be scrapped, but repairs were subsequently authorized and work began in 2014.

U.S. NAVY HMCS Corner Brook pulls into Submarine Base New London, Connecticut, for a 2009 port visit.

In 2019, as the repair process dragged on, a fire broke out on Corner Brook at Victoria Shipyards in Canada's British Columbia. It was quickly extinguished, thankfully, reportedly causing only minimal damage. Then, last December, the Canadian Department of Defense confirmed a leak aboard the submarine had caused new damage during a test carried out by Babcock the previous March and had pushed back the date of the boat's expected return to service. With all this in mind, the latest progress made by Corner Brook is encouraging for the RCN and for the Canadian military at large. However, it’s not only this Victoria class submarine that has had a checkered history since its transfer to the RCN. Among the other three boats, the future HMCS Chicoutimi, caught fire while sailing from the United Kingdom to Canada in 2004, killing one sailor and injuring eight. HMCS Victoria, meanwhile, was found to have a dent in its hull in 2000 and then suffered “catastrophic damage” to its electrical system during upgrade work in 2006.

Canadian Forces Fire damage inside HMCS Chicoutimi in 2004.