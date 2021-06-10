Texan F-16 Viper Appears In Vietnam-Era Green And Tan Camouflage

The latest in a long line of U.S. Air Force heritage schemes is a special one, indeed, recalling the service’s combat during the Vietnam War, when hundreds of aircraft were adorned in these shades of green and tan. While the Southeast Asia camouflage scheme is a well-known one, this is very likely the first time an F-16 fighter jet has appeared in these colors.

Photos were released by the Department of Defense today showing the specially prepared Block 30 F-16C serial number 86-0331 from the 149th Fighter Wing’s 182nd Fighter Squadron, Texas Air National Guard, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The non-standard scheme has been applied to mark the 25th anniversary of the wing being redesignated from the 149th Fighter Group, an event officially marked last October.