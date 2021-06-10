Iran Releases Video It Says Shows One Of Its Warships In The Atlantic For The First Time

The Iranian Navy says that the Makran, a sea base-like ship that only entered service in January, and the corvette Sahand are now sailing in the South Atlantic and has released video of the latter vessel plowing through the waves in that region. Previous reports have indicated that the ships' final destination is Venezuela, possibly with plans to deliver missile-armed boats and other weapons to the regime there, but they might also be scheduled to stop in Cuba, as well. The U.S. government has said that if the Iranian vessels are indeed carrying military-related cargoes that this represents a "threat" to regional security and that it reserves the right to at least attempt to block any such deliveries.

It seems most likely that the newly released video of Sahand, seen below, which is undated, was taken by someone on the deck of the Makran. No other ships are visible and there are no obvious geographical markers to help determine the exact location where it was shot. During a press conference on June 10, Iranian Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, a spokesperson for the country's armed forces, also told reporters that the two ships were in the Atlantic Ocean and that they had not made any port visits since entering that body of water. This appears to be the first official statement from Iranian authorities about this naval deployment to the Western Hemisphere, the first of its kind for Iran after years of aborted attempts.