7.62x51mm Rifles And Miniguns Adapted To Fire Longer-Range Polymer Cased 6.8mm Ammo In Tests

True Velocity announced that it was working to expand the potential applications of its 6.8mm TVCM round in a press release , and accompanying video, which it issued last week. In addition to the M134 Minigun, the company said it had tested its new ammunition in a rechambered M240B machine gun and M110 marksman rifle . All three of these weapons are presently in Army service, as well as in use elsewhere across the U.S. military.

Ammunition manufacturer True Velocity has test-fired an M134 Minigun , among other weapons, chambered for its 6.8mm TVCM cartridge. The company says that the round's design means that all that you need to do to convert guns that use 7.62x51mm ammunition to fire it, in many cases, is to perform a simple barrel change. True Velocity originally developed this 6.8mm ammunition for General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, as part of that company's submission for the U.S. Army's Next Generation Squad Weapon program.

Beretta An RM277 in its rifle configuration, as has been submitted to the Army's NGSW program.

True Velocity capture Reed Knight of Knights Armament Company fires a Light Assault Machine Gun (LAMG) rechambered to fire the 6.8mm TVCM round, while also demonstrating the gun's controllability by firing it one-handed.

"True Velocity is an American-owned, American-based company that set out with a singular goal in mind, and it was to provide the American warfighter with an unfair advantage on the battlefield," Patrick Hogan, True Velocity's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "The Next Generation Squad Weapon program has given us the opportunity to do that … Not only do we have this forward-leaning momentum with next-generation capabilities, but we have a plug-and-play application that can be fielded on the battlefield today with weapons that our soldiers are carrying into battle."

True Velocity describes the 6.8mm TVCM cartridge as offering as "switch-barrel capability" for weapons that fire the 7.62x51mm round, a NATO-standard design that was first developed in the 1950s. This has to do in no small part with the fact that the 6.8mm TVCM's cartridge case is also 51 millimeters in length and is very similar in size and shape to the one used on the older 7.62mm design. The front portion of the case is notably different, but a complete barrel assembly typically includes the firing chamber, which would also have to be resized to make the change from 7.62x51mm to 6.8mm TVCM. "What we've done is basically made a round that is the same size as a 7.62, but this round here, the new [6.8mm] round, has much more energy, than what this round does, by far," Lonnie Burrow, True Velocity's Chief Research and Innovation Officer, says in the recently released video.

True Velocity capture A typical 7.62x51mm cartridge on the left and a 6.8mm TVCM round on the right.

"You're talking about something as simple as pulling a barrel off the M240 and replacing it with one that accommodates 6.8 TVCM," Hogan added. "All of a sudden, you've increased the effective range of this weapon by more than 50 percent ... and you've given our soldiers a meaningful advantage on the battlefield." For reference, FN America, the U.S.-based subsidiary of Belgian gunmaker FN, which makes M240Bs for the Army, says on its website that its approximate maximum effective ranges against point and area targets, using typical ammunition, are around 2,624 feet and 5,900 feet, respectively. A 50 percent increase would mean the gun could be employed against area targets up 8,850 feet away.

True Velocity capture An M240B machine gun fires 6.8mm TVCM ammunition during a demonstration.

With all this in mind, it would also seem likely that the 6.8mm TVCM would be able to use many types of magazines and other feeding systems designed for the 7.62x51mm cartridge with, at most, minimal modifications. In addition, True Velocity says that the 6.8mm TVCM round, when fired, produces pressures that are very similar to those generated by common types of 7.62x51mm rounds. What this means is that guns that are designed to withstand the force of shooting 7.62x51mm ammunition are not at risk of exploding or otherwise failing catastrophically, and should generally function reliably, when firing True Velocity's 6.8mm rounds. This would also, in principle, suggest that the 6.8mm ammunition would not cause significantly greater wear and tear on those weapons. The 6.8mm TVCM round also uses a polymer cartridge case, which True Velocity says makes it 30 percent lighter than brass-cased 7.62x51mm rounds. While polymer-cased ammunition of various types in different calibers has been in development for decades now, materials science advances have made such designs increasingly safer and more reliable.

True Velocity capture A view of polymer cases for the 6.8mm TVCM cartridge being made.